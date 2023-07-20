Towards the end of TV?

If television still has a bright future ahead of it, some people predict a limited future for it due to the development of the web and a new generation that watches less TV. Even Bob Iger, the famous CEO of Disney, shares this opinion. During a press conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, he expressed his desire to distance Disney from certain companies, including the television channels it owns such as ABC, FX, and Freeform. Iger intends to sell most of the assets of these platforms. However, Disney also faces challenges on the web.

Disney Plus in the viewfinder, but in India

Despite an overabundance of Star Wars and Marvel series, Disney has struggled to maintain public interest in its content. As a result, Disney Plus is projected to lose over $800 million in the third quarter. The biggest decline is seen in India, prompting Disney to focus its efforts there. The company is considering selling or restructuring its television and streaming activities, including Disney Plus. The loss of broadcasting rights for cricket matches of the IPL, a major league in India, has led to a staggering loss of 8.4 million subscribers. On the bright side, the sale of television channels is expected to generate around $8 billion in revenue, according to analyst Steve Cahall from Wells Fargo. This is surprising considering Disney’s history of expansion rather than dismantling.