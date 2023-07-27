Is the DCEU dead?

For the past few months, James Gunn, the director of The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy, has been working on revamping the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). And it’s definitely a good idea considering the string of failures the franchise has had in recent years.

In just three short years, the DCEU has managed to produce 6 flops, which is quite an achievement. The latest flop being The Flash, which became the subject of ridicule on social media due to its underwhelming special effects. Not only did the film receive numerous mockery, but it also failed to generate profitable returns. To give you an idea, The Flash only made $55 million during its opening weekend in the US! Similarly, Black Adam lost a significant amount of money, estimated to be between $50 and $100 million, despite earning $393 million in revenue.

To put things into perspective, the last time a DCEU film found success was in 2020 with the release of Birds of Prey, focused on the character of Harley Quinn. In other words, it’s been a while. This is why all hopes are now pinned on Blue Beetle, but is it a good idea?

Blue Beetle, the new hope?

While Blue Beetle is a beloved character among comic book readers, he remains relatively unknown to the general public. It’s hard to believe that this new hero, portrayed by Outre Maridueña (Cobra Kai), will be the savior of the DCEU. However, there’s still optimism, thanks to the film’s star-studded cast: Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood), Damían Alcázar (Narcos), Elpidia Carrillo (Predator), Bruna Marquezine (Maldivas), Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario), Susan Sarandon (Monarch), George Lopez (Rio), and Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories).

Nevertheless, it’s hard not to think that the rebirth of the DCEU will ultimately happen when James Gunn takes the helm. After all, his last film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, grossed a total of $869 million for Marvel. But to truly gauge the outcome, we’ll have to wait for the release of Superman Legacy, hitting theaters on July 9, 2025. Patience is key.

Unlike Blue Beetle, Superman Legacy has a good chance of putting the DCEU back in the spotlight, especially since Superman is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable superheroes from DC Comics. Only time will tell if the audience will follow.