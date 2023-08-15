Where is the cinema going?

This is a question that many of us may have when we see the continuous stream of movies that are being released in theaters. While some movies, like Barbie, Super Mario Bros., or Oppenheimer, gain popularity due to their familiar themes, there are numerous promising films that end up being overlooked. Lately, one genre that has become particularly costly is superhero movies. Although there are exceptions, such as the highly acclaimed Spider-Man: No Way Home, many superhero projects suffer a noticeable decline in quality. Currently, it seems that the bubble is bursting, and simply exploiting this vein until exhaustion will not benefit the major Hollywood studios. Forums and public opinion suggest that audiences are growing tired and no longer wish to be taken for granted. Allocine.com highlights the case of Shazam! The Rage of the Gods, where one of the actresses honestly revealed her motivation as being financial necessity. Under these circumstances, it will become increasingly difficult to convince actors and actresses to join such projects. This situation serves as a reminder of a cautionary message from Steven Spielberg…

Steven Spielberg was right

Allocine.com revisits an incident that speaks volumes about the state of Hollywood in 2023. In June 2013, during a visit to the USC film school with George Lucas, Steven Spielberg gave a speech to students. Surprisingly, his words resonate with the current situation.

As the deadlock in Hollywood continues, the film industry must reinvent itself if it wants to avoid losing audiences. Experts in cinema and television constantly call for a renaissance in theaters and on the small screen. If significant changes do not happen in the coming years, the industry will face severe disappointment. The younger generation (and as a father, I witness this every day) hardly watches traditional television anymore and mostly relies on streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. If the cinema fails to provide added value compared to what these platforms offer, studios will encounter significant challenges. A decade ago, Steven Spielberg warned about this. It is crucial that those responsible for the film industry take this message to heart once again.