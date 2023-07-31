Sherlock Could Make a Return to the Big Screen

The creator of the popular TV series Sherlock, Mark Gatiss, has hinted at the possibility of a Sherlock Holmes film. Gatiss stated, “We would like to make a film about Sherlock. It’s the natural thing to do,” suggesting that the beloved detective could soon grace the cinema again. It has been almost six years since the conclusion of the show’s fourth season, which gained widespread acclaim and won several awards, including a BAFTA for best drama series. However, Gatiss acknowledges the challenges of producing a film, stating that it is not as simple as waving a wand. He even shared an example of director Edgar Wright’s eight-year struggle with the film Ant-Man, which ultimately did not come to fruition.

A Possible Sequel to Sherlock

Since the hiatus of Sherlock in 2017, fans have eagerly awaited new content. Co-writer Steven Moffat considers the four seasons of the show as “Chapter 1,” implying that there could be a sequel in the works. However, Moffat suggests that the decision ultimately rests with the two stars of the show, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. Cumberbatch is busy with his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has upcoming projects, including a film by Wes Anderson. Freeman is also involved in the superhero genre as Everett K. Ross in Secret Invasion. Despite their commitments, both actors express openness to a sequel. Freeman remarked, “I think we all left Sherlock so it wouldn’t be a point, it’s just a big time slip or a big break,” while Cumberbatch stated, “I always say never say never. You know, I really like this character, it’s just that the circumstances have to be right, but I think it’s maybe too early now to see him have another life.”