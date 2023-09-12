Is “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” Available on Netflix?

Introduction

The latest addition to the “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” franchise, titled “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”, is finally here! The movie hit the theaters on September 8, 2023, and has since been garnering attention from fans around the world. Unlike the first two movies, which were set in Chicago, this time the Portokalos family takes their adventure to Greece, the land of their ancestors.

The story revolves around Toula, who is on a mission to fulfill her father’s last wish of delivering his journal to his old friends in their home village in Greece. But, as expected, Toula’s family cannot resist the opportunity to join her on this journey. As a result, they all embark on a hilarious adventure in their home country, which promises to leave the audience in splits.

If you’re wondering whether you can catch this movie on Netflix or any other streaming platform, it’s essential to note that the movie was released in theaters. You can check the local theaters near you to see if they are showing this film. If not, you may have to wait for it to be available on a streaming platform or DVD.

Streaming Availability

Unfortunately, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” is not currently available for streaming on Netflix. The film, which is the third installment in the popular “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” franchise, began playing exclusively in cinemas on September 8th. This means that fans who are eagerly waiting to watch the movie will have to wait for some time before it becomes available on a streaming platform. However, it is worth noting that when the film does become available for streaming, it will likely be streamed on Peacock, as it was produced by Universal Pictures. For those who are not aware, both Universal Pictures and Peacock are part of NBCUniversal, which makes the streaming platform the strongest contender for the film’s streaming home. So, while it may be a while before we can watch “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” from the comfort of our own homes, it is reassuring to know that we will likely be able to stream it on Peacock once it becomes available.

Cast of “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3”

One of the great things about sequels is that they often bring back familiar faces from the original film or show. Thankfully, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” follows this tradition and features many beloved characters:

Nia Vardalos as Toula

John Corbett as Toula’s husband, Ian

Elena Kampouris as Toula and Ian’s daughter, Paris

Louis Mandylor as Toula’s brother, Nick

Lainie Kazan as Toula’s mother, Maria

Andrea Martin as Aunt Voula

Maria Vacratsis as Aunt Frieda

Gia Carides as Cousin Nikki

Joey Fatone as Cousin Angelo

Elias Kacavas as Aristotle (new cast member)

Melina Kotselou as Victory (new cast member)

Stephanie Nur as Qamar (new cast member)

It is important to note that actor Michael Constantine, who portrayed Gus Portokalos, is not in the movie as he passed away in 2021.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” is currently playing in theaters.