Is “Meg 2: The Trench” Available to Stream on Netflix? Here’s What You Need to Know

The highly-anticipated action movie, Expendables, featuring Jason Statham has recently hit theaters and has already become a crowd favorite. However, fans are now eager to know more about Statham’s earlier movie release, Meg 2: The Trench. While the movie has already had its theater release, fans are wondering if it is available to stream on Netflix or any other platform. Below, you will find everything you need to know about Meg 2: The Trench.

Meg 2: The Trench is an enthralling action film directed by Ben Wheatley and co-written by Jon Hoeber, Erich Hoeber, and Dean Georgaris. The movie is a sequel to The Meg and is based on Steve Alten’s book, The Trench, which was published in 1999.

The plot of Meg 2: The Trench takes place six years after the events of the first movie. It follows the daring research team led by Jonas Taylor, a deep-sea diver, on an exploratory dive into uncharted waters. However, their voyage takes an unexpected turn when they stumble upon a malevolent mining operation. The team soon finds themselves challenged by massive prehistoric sharks and must use all their skills and expertise to survive.

Fans of Jason Statham will be happy to know that he reprises his role as Jonas Taylor in Meg 2: The Trench. However, the movie also features a star-studded cast, including talented actors like Jessica McNamee, Ruby Rose, and Robert Taylor, among others.

In conclusion, Meg 2: The Trench is a thrilling action movie filled with suspense, drama, and heart-racing moments. While it has already been released in theaters, fans can’t wait to get their hands on it for streaming. However, as of now, there is no news about its availability on any streaming platform.

Meg 2: The Trench Cast

In the upcoming movie, Jonas Taylor, played by Jason Statham, will be making a comeback. Statham is a prominent figure in the action movie industry, having starred in several high-octane films including the Transporter trilogy, The Italian Job, Crank, War, The Mechanic, Spy, Mechanic: Resurrection, The Expendables film series, and the Fast & Furious franchise. His impressive range as an actor and his ability to execute complex action sequences with ease have made him a fan favorite. With his return in this new film, audiences can expect to see Statham deliver another unforgettable performance.

Here’s more of the cast and who they play in the film:

Wu Jing as Jiuming Zhang

Shuya Sophia Cai as Meiying

Cliff Curtis as Mac

Page Kennedy as DJ

Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Montes

Skyler Samuels as Jess

Melissanthi Mahut as Rigas

Whoopie Van Raam as Curtis

Kiran Sonia Sawar as Sal

Felix Mayr as Lance

Sienna Guillory as Hillary Driscoll

Is Meg 2: The Trench on Netflix?

It is unfortunate to inform you that the particular action movie you were looking for is not available for streaming on Netflix. However, there are several other gripping action movies that are currently available on Netflix’s platform for you to enjoy. If you are a big fan of Jason Statham’s action-packed films, then you’re in luck! Netflix has a great selection of his movies such as Safe, Crank, The Expendables, Crank: High Voltage, Transporter 3, The One, The Expendables 2, and The Expendables 3. These movies are sure to satisfy your thirst for thrilling action and suspenseful plots.

Where to Watch Meg 2: The Trench

The highly anticipated movie, Meg 2: The Trench, is scheduled to release on Max, previously known as HBO Max, on Friday, September 29, 2023. However, it is worth noting that to watch the movie on Max, you must have a subscription to the streaming service. If you prefer the big screen experience, as of September 22nd, the movie is still playing in theaters across the country. For those who prefer to watch from the comfort of their own home, the movie is also available for purchase on Amazon Instant Video, Google Play, and Vudu. If you only plan to watch it once, Vudu offers the option to rent the movie as well.