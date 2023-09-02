Is Love Again Appropriate for Kids?

Thanks to an agreement between Sony Pictures and Netflix, the subscribers of the streaming service can now access the amazing collection of movies from the studio. In 2021, the two companies reached a deal, allowing Netflix to become the first streaming platform to offer Sony movies to its customers. Recently, the romantic comedy ‘Love Again‘ was also added to their list of offerings. However, before you decide to watch it with your kids, you might want to know if it’s suitable for them.

‘Love Again’ features some big names in the industry, including Sam Heughan of ‘Outlander’ fame, Priyanka Chopra from ‘Citadel,’ and music icon Celine Dion. The movie is set to premiere on Netflix on Saturday, Sep. 2, 2023. In the film, Heughan plays the character of Rob, with Chopra portraying his love interest, Mira. Interestingly, Celine Dion has a cameo in the movie as herself.

While the release of ‘Love Again’ on Netflix is highly anticipated, it’s important to note that it might not be suitable for all ages, despite being a romantic comedy. Therefore, it’s crucial to know the age rating before you decide to watch it with your children. Let’s find out more about the film’s suitability for kids below.

Love Again Parents Guide and Age Rating

Love Again, a newly released romantic comedy has been rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association, citing some sexual material and strong language. The rating advises that the movie’s content may not be suitable for those under 13 years of age and parents are strongly cautioned. If your preteens are eager to see the film, it’s recommended that a parent or adult accompany them. Additionally, it’s a good idea to watch it beforehand to ensure you’re comfortable with younger ones watching the film.

The plot revolves around Mira, a children’s author and illustrator, who is still struggling with the loss of her fiancé. To cope with her grief, Mira continues to send text messages to her late fiancé’s phone number. However, unbeknownst to her, the number has been reassigned to Rob, a music journalist and skeptic when it comes to love. Despite never having met Mira in person, Rob begins to fall for her as he reads her messages. Celine Dion, the renowned queen of love songs, plays a significant role in leading Rob on this romantic journey as he writes an article on the singer.

As the story progresses, Rob and Mira finally meet, and the question arises: Will Rob tell Mira the truth about reading her texts? This is a heartwarming story that explores how love can heal even the deepest of wounds. It’s an ideal movie for those who love romantic comedies and are looking for a feel-good story.

Love Again Official Trailer:

Love Again begins streaming on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, on Netflix.