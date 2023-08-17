After the Success of Arcane, Is a Valorant Movie in the Works?

Following the immense popularity of the Netflix series Arcane, based on the game League of Legends, it seems that Riot Games is considering a similar venture. Rumors suggest that the American developer is currently working on a film adaptation of Valorant, their successful multiplayer FPS.

The rumor was initially shared by Kingdom Laboratories, a prominent Twitter account, which revealed the exciting news of a Valorant film in the making.

“Work still in progress and entirely produced in China by Tencent.” It will be different from Arcane, as shown in this video: pic.twitter.com/lU7XpDRUCy — KINGDOM LABORATORIES (@KLaboratories) August 13, 2023

Aside from revealing the existence of this upcoming project, Kingdom Laboratories also gave us a glimpse into the direction the film will take by sharing a game trailer. Based on the trailer, it appears that Valorant – The Movie will be an animated film with an artistic style reminiscent of the Arcane series.

Release Date and Trailer Announcement

In addition to the exciting news, Kingdom Laboratories has already set a date for the first trailer release. According to the insider, we can expect the trailer to be unveiled on October 13, 2024. So, we still have some waiting to do.

TRAILER: VALORANT – O FILM (2025) | #VALORANT The video premiere will take place on October 13, 2024, at 00:00 https://t.co/e0hbPoKnpL pic.twitter.com/q0xg9J579I — KINGDOM LABORATORIES (@KLaboratories) August 13, 2023

The insider also speculates that Valorant – The Movie will hit theaters in 2025. However, as neither Riot Games nor Tencent have officially confirmed the existence of this project, it is important to take all this information with caution. For now, we’ll have to exercise patience and wait for further updates.