I am…Iron Man

From 2008 to 2019, Robert Downey Jr. played the iconic role of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, he has now retired from the role after the events of Avengers Endgame. The Marvel era may be over for him, but its influence will linger for a while.

Currently, Robert Downey Jr. is starring in a new film called Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan. This is a significant departure from the superhero genre he was known for, and in a recent interview with the New York Times, he expressed how it was stressful to still have Tony Stark’s image associated with him.

During the filming of Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan advised Downey Jr. to explore new aspects of his acting abilities in order to break away from the Iron Man persona.

Denying my identity, I can’t try, but who can stop me?

It’s ironic that Robert Downey Jr. grew up in a family that had a disdain for mainstream blockbusters, considering he became a major player in that realm. His father, Robert Downey Sr., was a filmmaker who believed in more unconventional films.

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears that Robert Downey Jr. has reached a point where he wants to move away from big-budget movies and embrace projects that are more intimate and authentic. This shift in his career is commendable and shows his desire for artistic growth.