Invincible Iron Man Writer Gerry Duggan Talks About Iron Man and Emma Frost’s Chemistry Ahead of Their Upcoming Wedding

Invincible Iron Man writer Gerry Duggan has recently provided compelling insights into the highly anticipated wedding of two iconic Marvel characters, Tony Stark (Iron Man) and Emma Frost from the X-Men. In a recent interview with Marvel, Duggan delved into the unique chemistry that underpins their relationship and what fans can expect from this momentous occasion.

The Magic of Chemistry

Duggan, the mastermind behind this exciting storyline, shed light on what makes the union of Iron Man and Emma Frost so captivating. “I hesitate to boil it down to opposites attract, but there is an element of that,” he stated. “At the same time, they are both in the gutter, literally and figuratively, after living in penthouses for so long. I think all these characters are most interesting when their backs are against the wall, and who knows—maybe they will fall for each other.”

The Date is Set

Mark your calendars, Marvel fans, because the much-anticipated wedding of Tony Stark and Emma Frost will take place in Invincible Iron Man #10, hitting the shelves on September 27. This monumental event is not to be missed, and the comic comes with an added treat – a connecting cover with X-Men #26, released on September 6. This unique cover art depicts Frost and Stark taking those fateful steps down the aisle, setting the stage for what promises to be a truly unforgettable wedding.

A Visionary Crossover

Gerry Duggan also offered some insights into the origins of this crossover event and how he envisioned it fitting into the larger Marvel landscape. “I knew a robust Sentinel program using Stark Tech would essentially be Armor Wars 3, and that was the elevator pitch,” Duggan revealed. He explained that Iron Man’s past conflicts with those seeking to exploit his technology paved the way for this gripping storyline. Duggan is also the writer behind the X-Men series, which plays a significant role in connecting Iron Man to the mutant world. The introduction of the enigmatic new villain, Feilong, in X-Men #1 adds a layer of complexity and intrigue to the narrative. Duggan described Feilong as “an attempt to make the most compelling villain that could succeed in the boardroom and the battlefield.”

Trouble on the Horizon

While the impending wedding is undoubtedly a cause for celebration, it wouldn’t be a proper Marvel event without a dose of conflict. Invincible Iron Man #10 sees Stark and Frost exchange their vows, but their happiness may be short-lived. The shadow of the evil organization Orchis looms over this joyous occasion. Orchis, notorious for its attack on Krakoa during the Hellfire Gala, has since been a relentless adversary to the X-Men, relentlessly pursuing the surviving mutants to eradicate all mutant-kind. With Iron Man’s wedding making headlines in the Marvel Universe, Orchis is bound to take a keen interest, especially with mutants in attendance.

Save the Date

Invincible Iron Man #10 is set to hit comic book stores on September 27, courtesy of Marvel Comics. Be sure to secure your copy and witness the union of two iconic characters in what promises to be a wedding filled with surprises, chemistry, and the ever-present threat of danger. The Marvel Universe is about to witness a historic event with fans talking for years. Don’t miss out!

