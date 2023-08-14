Iraq Lifts Ban on Telegram Following Security Concerns

The Iraqi telecom ministry has lifted the ban on Telegram, a popular chat app, over the weekend. The ban was initially imposed due to security concerns.

Reason for Lifting the Ban

According to a translated statement from the ministry, the ban was lifted because Telegram’s parent company responded to the requirements of the security authorities. These requirements included revealing the sources responsible for leaking data of officials and citizens.

Commitment to Security

The ministry stated that Telegram has shown commitment in addressing security concerns and maintains that it does not oppose freedom of expression.

No Sharing of Private Data

In response to the ban, Telegram clarified that users are forbidden from posting private data without consent. Furthermore, the messaging app operator assured that no private user data was shared with Iraqi authorities.

Moderation Actions Taken by Telegram

Telegram confirmed that its moderators took down several channels sharing personal data. However, they reiterate that there were no requests made for private user data by Telegram or any sharing of such data with Iraqi authorities.

Prior Internet Censorship Concerns in Iraq

Iraq has faced criticism from international organizations due to its internet censorship practices. The country has previously shutdown internet access on multiple occasions to prevent cheating during exams. Amnesty International also expressed concern over draft laws that could potentially allow the government to punish individuals who criticize the authorities.