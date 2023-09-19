iOS 17: Exciting New Features for Your iPhone

iOS 17 has officially landed, bringing a wave of fresh and exciting features to compatible iPhones. Among the notable additions are the ability to craft your contact poster, the innovative StandBy mode, and the introduction of the Journal app. However, one feature that deserves special attention is the seamless management of two-factor authentication codes in iMessage and Mail.

Streamlined Two-Factor Authentication

Two-factor authentication (2FA) serves as an essential layer of security for your online accounts. It involves receiving a one-time code on your device to confirm your identity during login attempts, fortifying and safeguarding your personal information. While 2FA is undoubtedly valuable, it can sometimes clutter your messages app with numerous authentication codes.

iOS 17 addresses this issue by introducing an efficient solution – the ability to delete automatically used 2FA codes from your account, keeping your inboxes clean and clutter-free.

Enabling Automatic Deletion of 2FA Codes

Enabling this feature is straightforward, and here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Access Your Settings

Unlock your iPhone and access the home screen.

Locate and tap on the “Settings” app, represented by a gear icon.

Step 2: Navigate to Passwords

Inside the Settings menu, scroll down and tap “Passwords & Accounts.” You might need to enter your device passcode for authentication.

Step 3: Access Password Options

Under the “Passwords & Accounts” section, tap on “Website & App Passwords.”

You’ll be prompted to enter your device passcode or Face ID/Touch ID to access your stored passwords.

Step 4: Enable ‘Clean Up Automatically’

Once inside your saved passwords, tap “Password Options” at the bottom of the screen.

Scroll down to find the “Verification Codes” section.

Toggle on the switch next to “Clean Up Automatically.”

That’s it! You’ve successfully enabled the automatic deletion of used 2FA codes on your iPhone running iOS 17.

What You Need to Know

It’s important to note that this feature removes codes you’ve already used, ensuring that your inbox remains uncluttered without affecting unused authentication codes. Furthermore, this functionality also extends to the Mail app, providing that all your inboxes stay impeccably organized.

In conclusion, iOS 17 significantly improves the management of two-factor authentication codes, simplifying your digital security without compromising convenience. With the ability to automatically delete used principles, your iPhone’s messaging and email apps will remain tidy, allowing you to enjoy a more streamlined and efficient user experience.

Explore our comprehensive guide for more exciting features and hidden gems in iOS 17. Discover the full potential of your iPhone with the most impressive features that iOS 17 has to offer.