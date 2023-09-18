IOS 17 Release and Compatibility

What to Expect with iOS 17

The newest version of iOS, iOS 17, will bring several exciting features, such as StandBy mode, the Journal app, and significant changes for Messages. However, not all iPhone users can experience these new features. If you own an iPhone from 2017 or earlier, you might miss out on the enhancements offered by iOS 17.

Checking Your iPhone Model

If you’re unsure about the iPhone model you own, you can easily find out in your device’s settings. Just open the Settings app and navigate to General > About. Next to the Model Name, you can see which iPhone you have.

Let’s help you determine whether your iPhone is compatible with iOS 17. Additionally, we will provide you with a list of the best iPhones so you can explore newer models that might suit you. And if you’re interested, we’ll guide you on preordering the iPhone 15.

Which iPhones Will Support iOS 17?

According to Apple, if you own one of the following iPhone models, you will have access to iOS 17 when it becomes available this year.

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Mini

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 Mini

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Which iPhone Models Won’t Run iOS 17?

With the release of iOS 17, three iPhone models will no longer be compatible with Apple’s latest mobile operating system. These models are the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. Additionally, since the release of iOS 16 last year, Apple has stopped providing feature upgrades for the iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 series. However, these older models can still run iOS 15.

Compatibility List Exclusions

If your iPhone is not listed above, it won’t support iOS 17, and you won’t receive a notification to download the newest software. For example, iPhone X and iPhone 8 can only use iOS 16 as the latest software version.

Even though older iPhones won’t support the latest iOS version or receive new features, they should still function properly for a while. They will also continue to receive security updates for iOS 16. Apple recently released the latest security update for iOS 15 in July 2023 and will continue to provide iOS 16 security updates for the foreseeable future.

So, if you’re eagerly anticipating the exciting features of iOS 17, make sure to check if your iPhone is on the compatibility list. If not, you might want to consider upgrading to one of the newer iPhone models to enjoy all the benefits of Apple’s latest mobile operating system.