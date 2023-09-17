Get Ready for iOS 17: The Latest Update for Your iPhone

.Apple enthusiasts can mark their calendars as the long-awaited iOS 17, the latest version of the iPhone’s operating system, is all set to be released on Monday, Sept. 18. This new update is packed with exciting features and enhancements, making it an eagerly anticipated event for iPhone users worldwide.

What You Need to Know Before Installing iOS 17

The update process for iOS 17 can be done through your iPhone settings, but there are a few essential things to consider before installing the latest version. Follow this step-by-step guide to put the new iOS 17 on your iPhone.

Check if Your iPhone is Compatible.

Not every iPhone will receive the iOS 17 update. To determine if your iPhone is compatible, it should be as new as the iPhone XR or XS, both released in 2018.

The following iPhone models will support iOS 17: iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, 11, SE (2nd generation and up), 12, 13, and 14. The new iPhone 15, available for preorder and in stores on Sept. 22, will come with iOS 17 preinstalled.

Backup Your iPhone

Before diving into all the new features of iOS 17, it is essential to take a few basic precautions and back up your iPhone. This ensures the security of your personal and phone data and allows you to revert to iOS 16 if needed.

If connected to power and Wi-Fi, your iPhone automatically backs up data during sleep hours. However, if the automatic backup feature is disabled, you can manually back up your device by going to Settings > [your name] > iCloud > iCloud Backup and tapping Back Up Now. You can also use Finder to back up your iPhone on a Mac computer.

Preparation Steps Before Installing iOS 17

To ensure a smooth download and installation process, follow these steps:

Make sure your iPhone is connected to power – To download iOS 17, your phone needs to be over 50% battery. It’s safest to plug it in while updating; the battery should be around 20% to install iOS 17.

– To download iOS 17, your phone needs to be over 50% battery. It’s safest to plug it in while updating; the battery should be around 20% to install iOS 17. Connect to Wi-Fi – Downloading iOS 17 requires a stable Wi-Fi connection, so make sure you are connected to a reliable network before starting the installation.

– Downloading iOS 17 requires a stable Wi-Fi connection, so make sure you are connected to a reliable network before starting the installation. Clear up enough storage space – iOS 17 has a significant file size, so check your available storage space. Delete large files and apps by going to Settings > General > iPhone Storage to free up some room.

How to Download and Install iOS 17

Before downloading and installing iOS 17, you need to prepare your iPhone. Once you have completed the necessary preparations, proceed to Settings > General > Software Update to download and install iOS 17 when it becomes available.

After initiating the software update, wait a few seconds or minutes for the update to appear. You can choose to Install Now for an immediate installation or Install Tonight to install iOS 17 later.

If you have the option to download and install iOS 16.6, select the Upgrade to iOS 17 button at the bottom of the page, and then choose Download and Install for iOS 17. When prompted, enter your passcode to begin the update process.

During the update, you will see a loading bar that displays the estimated download time. Once the download is complete, restart your iPhone and wait for iOS 17 to install. Follow any on-screen prompts, and you will soon have iOS 17 up and running on your device.

When Will iOS 17 Be Available?

According to Apple’s “Wanderlust” event on Sept. 12, iOS 17 will be available to all compatible iPhones on Monday, Sept. 18.

Apple typically releases its major updates to iOS at 10 a.m. PT. This means that most iPhone users in the US can expect access to iOS 17 in the late morning or early afternoon on Monday. Here is when iOS 17 will likely be available based on different time zones:

iPhone users in Hawaii: 7 a.m.

iPhone users in Alaska: 9 a.m.

iPhone users on PT: 10 a.m.

iPhone users on MT: 11 a.m.

iPhone users on CT: noon.

iPhone users on ET: 1 p.m.

iPhone users on BST: 6 p.m.

iPhone users on AEST: 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

