iOS 17: Personalize Your Contact Card on Your iPhone

iOS 17 has arrived, bringing exciting new features to your iPhone. One of the standout updates is the ability to personalize your contact card, adding a touch of uniqueness to your phone calls. With this feature, you can create customized contact posters that showcase your personality using photos, Memojis, monograms, and more. In this article, we’ll walk you through the steps to set up your personalized contact posters and make your iPhone truly yours.

How to Set Up Your Personalized Contact Poster

Setting up your personalized contact poster on iOS 17 is a breeze. Just follow these simple steps:

1. Launch the Phone App

Open the Phone app on your iPhone, and head over to the Contacts section.

2. Access Your Contact Card

Find your name at the top of the Contacts page. It’ll be labeled “My Car,d” below your name.

3. Customize Your Poster

Tap on the “Contact Photo & Poster” button. This will take you to a screen displaying a preview of how your contact poster will appear to others.

4. Choose Your Elements

Now comes the fun part! You have four options to personalize your contact poster:

a. Camera

Capture a new photo on the spot using your iPhone’s Camera.

b. Photos

Select an existing photo from your camera roll that best represents you.

c. Memoji

Bring your Memoji to life by choosing from preselected Memojis or creating your own. You can even turn offe the depth effect to have your Memoji behind the text for added flair.

d. Monogram

For a more traditional touch, enter the initials you’d like to display on your contact card. A minimum of two letters is required.

5. Customize Your Selection

Depending on your choice (Camera, Photos, Memoji, or Monogram), you can further personalize your contact poster. Adjust the name at the top, select your preferred Memoji, or fine-tune the Monogram’s appearance.

6. Preview and Confirm

Once you’ve perfected your customization, take a moment to review your contact poster’s preview. When you’re satisfied, tap on “Continue” to proceed.

7. Adjust Your Contact Photo

Your contact poster will also sbeyour contact photo in the Messages app when texting. You can crop the chosen image to fit this space perfectly.

8. Save Your Changes

Once you’re content with your adjustments, tap “Done” at the top right of your screen. Congratulations! Your personalized contact poster is now saved and ready to make your calls more unique.

Create Custom Posters for Friends and Family

Want to make your contacts’ experience equally memorable? You can create personalized contact posters for your friends and family by selecting their names and following the same straightforward steps.

iOS 17 introduces a range of exciting customization options, ensuring your iPhone reflects your personality like never before. Get creative with your contact posters, and let your individuality shine through every call.

For more information on the latest iPhone models and deals, check out our comprehensive guides on iPhone 15 preorders and a hands-on review of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from the world of Apple!