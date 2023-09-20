iOS 17 Compatibility: Which iPhones Can Run It?

Introduction

Apple’s iOS 17 has arrived, bringing many exciting new features and improvements to enhance your iPhone experience. However, not all iPhones are equal regarding compatibility with this latest operating system. In this article, we’ll dive into the details to help you determine whether your trusty iPhone can handle iOS 17.

Checking Your iPhone Model

Before we delve into the compatibility list, you may wonder how to identify your iPhone model. Don’t worry; it’s a straightforward process. Here’s what you need to do:

Open your Settings app: Locate the familiar gear-shaped icon on your iPhone’s home screen and tap on it.

Tap on “General”: Scroll down until you see the “General” option, then tap it.

Select “About”: In the “General” menu, you’ll find “About” listed. Tap on it.

Find “Model Name”: Scroll down in the “About” section, and you’ll come across “Model Name.” Here, you’ll discover which iPhone model you own.

Now that you can identify your iPhone model let’s explore iOS 17 compatibility.

iPhones Compatible with iOS 17

Apple has extended iOS 17 compatibility to many iPhone models, ensuring that many users enjoy the latest features and enhancements. If you own one of the following iPhone models, you’re in luck:

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

These lucky iPhone owners can update their devices to iOS 17 and explore all the exciting new additions Apple has introduced.

iPhones Left Behind

However, not all iPhones can join the iOS 17 party. Apple has left a few models behind, and if you own one of these, you won’t be able to upgrade to iOS 17. The iPhones that won’t support Apple’s latest mobile operating system include:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

If you’re currently using one of these models, you’ll be limited to the capabilities of iOS 16 or earlier.

What About the iPhone 6 and 7 Series?

If you’re holding on to an iPhone 6 or iPhone 7 series device, it’s essential to note that these older models reached the end of the line with the release of iOS 16 last year. This means they are still running iOS 15 and won’t receive feature upgrades beyond that point.

Considering an Upgrade

If your current iPhone isn’t compatible with iOS 17, it might be time to consider upgrading to a newer model. Apple offers various options, each catering to different preferences and needs. To help you make an informed decision, check out our list of the best iPhones on the market. You can also explore how to preorder the iPhone 15 if you’re interested in the latest and greatest from Apple.

Security Updates for Older iPhones

While older iPhones may not support the latest iOS versions and new features, Apple hasn’t forgotten them. The company will continue releasing security updates for iOS 16, ensuring your device remains secure and functional. The most recent security update for iOS 15 was rolled out in July 2023, with more iOS 16 security updates expected.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iOS 17 brings exciting features to many iPhone models, but not all iPhones are eligible for the upgrade. If your current device falls short of iOS 17 compatibility, you can still enjoy security updates and functionality while considering your options for a potential upgrade to a newer iPhone. Stay tuned for more updates and innovations from Apple!