Invasion: A New Sci-Fi Series

“Invasion,” created by Simon Kinberg (known for X-Men, Deadpool, The Martian) and David Weil (Citadel) and produced by Boat Rocker, depicts an alien invasion from various perspectives across the globe. With a total of nine episodes, the series has captivated the audience. According to Premiere, a renowned publication, “This visually stunning science fiction series from Apple TV+ may be occasionally slow-paced, but it offers a superb take on the genre, infused with profound human emotions.”

The Reception

The critical reception of “Invasion” on aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has yielded an average rating of 45%. The general consensus among critics is that the show attempts a gradual build-up but unfortunately loses its intensity, leaving viewers impatient for the long-awaited alien apocalypse. The audience score stands at a similar 49%.

The Cast

The cast of the series includes acclaimed actors such as Sam Neill as the sheriff, Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, and Shioli Kutsuna in leading roles.

Exciting Season 2 Trailer

One of the distinguishing features of “Invasion” is its commitment to realism in portraying the alien invasion. Showrunner Simon Kinberg explains in an interview with Allociné that the inspiration for the series comes from H.G. Wells’ novel “The War of the Worlds” and its infamous radio adaptation by Orson Welles, which caused panic as it was mistaken for a real alien invasion. Kinberg wanted the series to capture this sense of realism.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highly anticipated second season of the show has released a thrilling trailer. Set a few months after the initial invasion, the synopsis shared by Netflix reveals that “the aliens are intensifying their attacks, leading to an all-out war against humanity.” Mark your calendars as the sequel will be available for streaming on August 23rd on Apple TV+. It is also available on MyCanal. Fans hope that “Invasion” will exceed the disappointments of “Secret Invasion,” the latest Marvel series, which also explores a secret invasion of Earth.