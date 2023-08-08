In its continued attempt to diversify its product offerings, Zoom today launched a new asynchronous video tool, Zoom Clips

Zoom Clips is a new feature that allows users to record, edit, and share video clips without the need for a meeting.

Manage, Share, and Edit Your Video Clips

With Zoom Clips, users can easily manage their video clips in a dedicated content library. They can rename, search for, download, or delete clips as needed. The feature is accessible from the desktop Zoom app, Zoom web portal, Mac menu bar, and Windows system tray.

Capture Screens and Webcam Feeds

Zoom Clips lets you capture both your screen and webcam feed. You can also choose to include a virtual background or only capture a portion of your desktop.

Add Titles, Descriptions, and Tags

After recording a clip with Zoom Clips, you have the option to add a title, description, and tags. This helps organize and categorize your clips for easy access later.

Trim Unwanted Sections and Share Efficiently

Zoom Clips allows you to trim any unwanted sections from your recorded clips. Once you’re satisfied, you can share the recording via email directly from Zoom’s web portal.

Control Viewing Permissions and Track Metrics

From the same web portal, you have control over who can view your clip. You can choose to make it accessible to anyone with the link or limit access to people within your organization. Additionally, you can track metrics such as completion rate and views.

The Rise of Asynchronous Video

As post-pandemic videoconferencing fatigue sets in, the popularity of asynchronous video is on the rise. According to a 2022 survey, 80% of U.S. workers reported feeling exasperated from frequent video calls. In response to this trend, Zoom has developed Zoom Clips as a solution that allows for quick and efficient collaboration without the need for live meetings.

A Growing Range of Products and Partnerships

In an effort to stay competitive and address slowing growth, Zoom has expanded its range of products and strategic partnerships. It has collaborated with AI startup Anthropic to bring Claude chatbot to its apps and services. Additionally, Zoom has acquired Ireland-based employee communications platform Workvivo to enhance workplace collaboration features.

AI Technologies and Criticisms

Zoom’s investments in AI technologies have received both praise and criticism. While it has led to positive financial results, critics have raised concerns about flaws in sentiment analysis algorithms used in Zoom’s sales assistant tool, Zoom IQ for Sales. There have also been questions about customer data collection practices for training Zoom’s generative AI features.

Conclusion

Despite the challenges and criticisms, Zoom’s efforts to diversify its offerings and embrace new technologies like asynchronous video appear to be paying off. The launch of Zoom Clips adds another valuable tool to their growing suite of products, addressing the needs of users looking for efficient collaboration without constant video meetings.