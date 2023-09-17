Introducing the iPhone 15 lineup with new colors

The iPhone 15 has been announced, coming in five new colors with a matte finish. Here’s what it’s capable of.

Apple finally added a pink iPhone to its lineup.

The new iPhone 15 comes equipped with a USB-C port. The battery also has an all-day battery life.

The iPhone 15 is available in two sizes: The iPhone 15 measures 6.1 inches, while the iPhone 15 Plus is 6.7 inches.

The screen on the iPhone 15 is water- and dust-resistant and has a ceramic shield.

Before, the Dynamic Island was only available on the iPhone 14 Pro models, but it’s now coming to the iPhone 15.

Here’s a look at how the Dynamic Island changes.

With the iPhone 15 camera, you’ll have more zoom options.

The iPhone 15 Pro comes with an exciting new feature – the Action button on the phone’s side. It is no longer just a silencer button but can also access various shortcuts. Instead of toggling, you need to press the button.

The iPhone 15 Pro models come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes and have the “thinnest borders ever.”

Here’s how the display looks on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

You can get the new iPhone 15 Pro for $999 or the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $1,199.