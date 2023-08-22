





Apple Podcasts Presents Its Brand New Analytics Dashboard For Subscribers

Apple Podcasts Presents Its Brand New Analytics Dashboard For Subscribers

Apple Podcasts creators now have access to a brand-new analytics dashboard called Subscription Analytics, which provides an overview of the performance of their podcast subscriptions. You can access the cost-free application through the Apple Podcasts Connect website.

Overview of Subscription Analytics

On the Overview page, content producers can view information such as the number of listeners who began a free trial, the number of listeners who have paid for a subscription, the percentage of listeners who converted from a free trial to a paid subscription, the expected revenues produced from subscriptions, and more. In addition, there is a map that breaks down the subscribers into different countries and regions.

Trends and Filters

Additional data and filters can be found on the Trends page, making it possible for authors to monitor various activities, including activations, cancellations, and renewals.

In June of 2021, Apple Podcasts started supporting podcasters’ efforts to commercialize their shows by enabling them to sell subscriptions to listeners. Depending on the podcast, users could get ad-free listening, advance access to episodes, bonus episodes, and other special privileges in exchange for their subscription. Subscriptions to podcasts can be purchased monthly or annually, depending on the user’s preference.

Apple also disclosed that Podbean would soon be able to enable delegated delivery. With the help of this functionality, podcast producers can upload, manage, and distribute episodes to their subscribers using third-party hosting providers participating in the program. Audiomeans, Captivate, Podspace, and Transistor will reportedly add compatibility by the time the year ends, as Apple stated.

Linkfire for Podcasts

Last, a new marketing and analytics toolkit is designed only for podcasters called Linkfire for Podcasts. This toolkit integrates exclusively with Apple Podcasts. Today marks the introduction of the beta version of Linkfire for Podcasts, which will eventually become a free resource for content creators worldwide.

You can find additional information regarding Subscription Analytics and other announcements by visiting the Apple Podcasts website and reading the support document.

iOS 17 Update

The Now Playing screen on the iPhone has been reimagined as part of the iOS 17 update, one of several improvements to the Apple Podcasts app. The software upgrade, designed to be compatible with Apple’s newest iPhone XS, is expected to become available in September.



