Personalized News App Artifact Introduces AI-Powered Text-to-Speech Feature

Artifact, a news app developed by Instagram’s founders, is launching a new AI-powered text-to-speech feature in partnership with Speechify. This feature allows users to listen to news articles being read aloud using natural-sounding voices.

Customizable Voices and Settings

To access this feature, simply tap the play button at the bottom bar of any article. From there, you can choose from a variety of voices, accents, and speeds. The speed can be adjusted anywhere from 0.1x to 4.5x, allowing for personalized listening preferences.

Background Playback and Multitasking

Users have the convenience of browsing through other news while continuing to listen to the article in the background. Whether you’re working out, commuting, or doing chores, Artifact makes it easy to catch up on the news without interrupting your daily routine.

Free and Diverse Voices

Artifact offers over 30 free voices, including celebrity options like Snoop Dogg and Gwyneth Paltrow. In addition to these official celeb voices, there are other fun options such as “Mr. President” (resembling Obama) and “Dwight” (inspired by Dwight Schrute from “The Office”). You can also select accents like U.K., Australia, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Other AI-Powered Features

The introduction of these new voices comes as part of Artifact’s ongoing efforts to enhance user experience through AI technology. Previously, the app implemented AI to rewrite clickbait headlines and generate story summaries in various styles including “explain like I’m five” or emojis.

Furthermore, Artifact utilizes AI-powered recommendation systems that personalize content based on individual user preferences rather than just general popularity among users.

Competition and Reception

Although Artifact faces competition from other news apps and sources such as Toutiao, SmartNews, News Break, Apple News, Google News, and TikTok, it has garnered positive reviews with an average rating of 4.7 stars out of 5 across 4.3K ratings on the U.S. App Store.

Availability

The new AI voices will be rolled out through an app update starting today.