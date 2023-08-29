Instagram Testing New Feature to Highlight Fan Comments on Stories

Instagram is currently experimenting with a feature that allows creators to share notable fan comments on their Stories. This new feature aims to make it easier for creators to showcase interesting and important comments.

In a recent post on the “IG updates” channel, Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, stated that they are testing the ability for public accounts to share comments from any public feed post or Reels to their stories. The goal is to help creators highlight comments from fellow creators or fans.

To utilize this feature, creators who are part of the test can swipe on the comment they want to highlight and tap on the “Add to story icon” (a plus sign surrounded by a dotted circle). The selected comment will then appear in the Stories feed alongside the original post.

Mosseri did not provide specific details regarding the wider release of this feature or the size of the current test group.

This addition represents another effort by Instagram to enhance creator-fan engagement. Recently, the platform introduced a feature allowing creators to highlight fan-created Reels through the “Add Yours” sticker challenge. When rolling out this feature, Instagram mentioned that creators could select up to ten fan-made Reels related to a particular topic to be highlighted.