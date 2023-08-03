Instagram Launches New Feature to Protect Users from Unwanted Images and Videos in DMs

Instagram is launching a new feature that is designed to better protect users from unwanted images and videos in DMs, the company announced on Thursday. The official launch comes a few weeks after Instagram began testing the feature.

New Restrictions for Sending DM Requests to Non-Followers

With this new feature, people looking to send DM requests to people who don’t follow them will face two new restrictions:

You can now only send one message instead of an unlimited number of DM requests to someone who doesn’t follow you. DM invites are limited to text only. After they’ve accepted your request to chat, you can then send images, videos, or voice notes to someone who doesn’t follow you.

Benefits of the New Features

This new feature aims to provide several benefits to users:

No more receiving unwanted images or videos from users you don’t follow.

No repeated messages from strangers.

Especially beneficial for women as it helps reduce unsolicited nudes in their DMs.

Safety Measures Already in Place

Instagram already has various features in place to protect users:

Hidden Words: Offensive DM requests are automatically sent to a hidden folder.

Offensive DM requests are automatically sent to a hidden folder. Limits: Protects users from sudden spikes in unwanted comments or DM requests.

Protects users from sudden spikes in unwanted comments or DM requests. Restrict: Allows users to subtly keep an eye on bullies by making their comments and DMs only visible to them.

The Option of Blocking Users

If you want to further protect yourself, you can block a user: