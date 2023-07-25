Update: Instagram is back online after an hour-long outage

While Twitter is generating buzz with its rebranding as X, competitor social network Instagram is currently experiencing downtime for many users.

Users have been encountering errors such as “Couldn’t refresh the feed.”

Embedded Tweet 1:

me leaving instagram when i see “couldn’t refresh feed” #InstagramDown pic.twitter.com/mltOQGp7s8 — AJ (@ChivasCum) July 25, 2023

Embedded Tweet 2:

everyone going to check Twitter (X) to see if instagram down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/hwBEV0EScH — . (@holopern) July 25, 2023

Embedded Tweet 3:

everybody to see if instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/3oXeOWo2GA — eqx (@eqxalz) July 25, 2023

Downdetector, a site tracking service outages, also showed reports of Instagram app and website unavailability.

Meta has not provided immediate comment on the cause of the outage.