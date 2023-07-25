Update: Instagram is back online after an hour-long outage
While Twitter is generating buzz with its rebranding as X, competitor social network Instagram is currently experiencing downtime for many users.
Users have been encountering errors such as “Couldn’t refresh the feed.”
Downdetector, a site tracking service outages, also showed reports of Instagram app and website unavailability.
Meta has not provided immediate comment on the cause of the outage.
