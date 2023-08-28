





Insidious: The Red Door – The Highest-Grossing Horror Film of 2023

Insidious: The Red Door, the final film in the Lambert saga, has become the highest-grossing horror film of 2023. Despite a rocky summer at the box office, this legacy sequel has captured the attention of horror fans. It will be making its way to physical media this spooky season. Blu-ray and DVD versions of the film are set to be released on September 12.

Special Features Included in the Blu-ray/DVD Combo Pack

Fans eagerly awaiting the release of Insidious: The Red Door on physical media will be treated to two featurettes. The first featurette, titled “Past, Present, Further,” delves into the history and evolution of the Insidious franchise. The second featurette, “A Possessed Director,” focuses on star Patrick Wilson’s directorial debut with The Red Door. Wilson, a beloved veteran of the genre, has played a prominent role in the Insidious and The Conjuring franchises. His involvement in the director’s chair was a main selling point for horror fans.

Success Despite Mixed Reviews

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Insidious: The Red Door surpassed all expectations at the box office, earning an impressive $187 million worldwide. It became the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It claimed the title of the highest-grossing horror film of the year, surpassing even another Blumhouse film, M3GAN. In a summer marked by underperforming blockbusters, this low-budget nightmare reminded audiences that a bigger budget cannot always guarantee success. The return of Patrick Wilson to the franchise, along with his genuine care and love for the project, contributed to its success. The film was also praised for its emotionally charged father-son story, which takes place ten years after the events of Insidious: Chapter 2.

A Haunting Atmosphere and Classic Insidious Moments

Like the earlier films in the franchise, Insidious: The Red Door has a haunting atmosphere that captivates viewers. The jump scares in the movie are reminiscent of classic Insidious moments, with the CAT scan scene being hailed as one of the most traumatizing moments in the series. Director Patrick Wilson successfully captures the franchise’s essence, following in the footsteps of James Wan and Leigh Whannell. It was also a treat for fans to see the return of familiar faces such as Ty Simpkins, Lin Shaye, and Rose Byrne, who have been absent from the horror franchise for many years.

What’s Next for Insidious?

Although Insidious: The Red Door was marketed as the final chapter in the franchise, the story is far from over. A new spin-off titled Thread: An Insidious Tale is currently in the works, promising more trips to The Further in the future. The success of The Red Door ensures that fans can expect further exploration of the Insidious universe. In the meantime, individuals can pre-order the Blu-ray version of Insidious: The Red Door on Amazon or enjoy its availability on various VOD platforms.



