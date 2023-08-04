Distant Memory

Thirteen years ago, James Wan made a strong impact on the horror film industry with the first Insidious. This director, known for the Saw franchise, ventured into the genre of pure and intense horror with a haunted house theme, or rather, a haunted son. The story follows a family whose young boy falls into a coma after an accidental fall. In his comatose state, his mind is trapped in the Faraway, a dark and ethereal realm on the edge of death. A multitude of evil spirits attempts to possess his body and enter the realm of the living.

The first Insidious film, packed with shrill violins, nightmarish shots, and truly effective jump scares, was a tremendous success. James Wan returned to direct a sequel in 2013, while two other chapters were brought to life by different directors in 2015 and 2018.

First Taste of Hell

In the latest installment, Insidious 5 (also known as Insidious: The Red Door), the franchise aims to return to its roots. All the key actors from the first films are back, including Ty Simpkins (now grown up!), Lin Shaye, Rose Byrne, and of course Patrick Wilson. Notably, Patrick Wilson, who also appears in The Conjuring, another James Wan film, takes on the role of director for the first time in his career.

To give audiences a preview and encourage them to head to the theaters, Sony Pictures Entertainment has released nine film premieres on YouTube. This is a common practice by the film production company, which has done so before to the delight of fans.

However, it is worth noting that critics have mixed opinions on Insidious: The Red Door. On Allociné, audiences have given it an average rating of 2.1/5, while the press rating does not exceed 2.2/5. It appears to be a divisive film.