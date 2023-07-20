Article with HTML Headings

The Incubita Presale Raises Over $1.5 Million

the incubita The presale has so far raised over $1.5 million, benefiting early adopters.

Recently, Incubita and Ripple have been buoyed by positive developments. For example, Ripple recently won against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A judge has ruled that listing XRP on exchanges does not violate any laws, raising questions about the SEC’s jurisdiction over cryptocurrencies.

For InQubeta, the platform aims to enhance access to artificial intelligence (AI) investment opportunities by addressing the barriers that often hinder people from using traditional investment channels.

Incubita Advance Rise of AI Coins

The inflow of capital into the InQubeta presale is in line with the inflow of money into AI-related companies since 2015. Investments in AI have risen from $12 billion at the time to more than $120 billion by 2022.

It is a response to the growing viability of artificial intelligence as it plays a more important role in everyday life. Investments in artificial intelligence are expected to continue to rise, with total investments expected to exceed $1.5 trillion by 2030.



You may also like:

Google Bard vs. OpenAI Prerendering-enabled Battle of QUBE and InQubeta

Platforms like InQubeta will help channel some of that money into AI startups, allowing investors to take advantage of emerging opportunities. The platform allows anyone who wants to acquire shares in AI startups to overcome the hurdles set by traditional investment firms.

An Investment Transaction Backed by NFT

The InQubeta ecosystem includes Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to facilitate a transparent investment process. AI startups seeking funding can create tokens on InQubeta and list them on the marketplace.

Investors can acquire tokens from companies they believe have potential by using QUBE, the native token of the ecosystem. Upon completion of the transactions, investors gain full ownership of the NFTs, while AI startups receive additional capital. Some NFTs on the InQubeta marketplace may offer additional rewards such as discounts or a share of future profits.



You may also like:

5 reasons why Bitcoin Cash owners are turning to InQubeta

Artificial intelligence is such an important technological advance that some technology experts predict that it will be the most transformative revolution in human history. Automating repetitive tasks through AI will enable individuals to focus on more creative endeavors.

Moreover, AI is expected to bring about fundamental changes in various industries around the world, providing opportunities for significant returns on investment.

XRP Soars as Investors Celebrate Victory over the SEC

A recent ruling by a US judge stated that Ripple Labs Inc. did not violate federal securities law when listing XRP on public exchanges. The ruling marks the first instance in which the SEC has failed since it began cracking down on crypto projects.

After news of the decision, the price of XRP surged as much as 75% in a few hours before stabilizing. In this case, Ripple Lab’s positive results could have implications for other cryptocurrency exchanges, such as Binance and Coinbase, which are facing similar charges from the SEC.

Summary

The InQubeta pre-render has been a topic of discussion on cryptic social media forums. Ripple’s recent victory over the SEC has positively impacted the cryptocurrency markets, improving sentiment.

Investors may explore InQubeta’s value propositions and have the option to participate in QUBE’s existing pre-offering, possibly diversifying their investment portfolios.

Visit InQubeta presale

Join the InQubeta communities



Read more:

InQubeta attracts investors, and Axie Infinity is struggling for traction in the App Store