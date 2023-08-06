In Troubled Waters

There is a new sequel called “In Very Troubled Waters” coming to the cinema, and it’s the perfect opportunity to watch the first film, which has just landed on the Amazon platform and has already gained popularity. The story is simple: Jason Statham plays a fearless man who is being chased by a megalodon, a prehistoric shark the size of a blue whale. Or maybe it’s the megalodon being chased by Jason Statham. The movie is an entertaining and action-packed blockbuster that will appeal to those who enjoy shark movies.

Mr. Wolff

“Mr. Wolff” is a thriller film released in 2016, directed by Gavin O’Connor. It stars Ben Affleck, along with other talented actors such as Anna Kendrick, JK Simmons, and Jon Bernthal. In this film, Ben Affleck portrays an accountant who is also autistic. He is an exceptional accountant whose skills are in high demand in the business world. However, he also works as a hitman in his free time, which adds an interesting twist to the story. “Mr. Wolff” is an efficient and intriguing film that will captivate you, especially on a gloomy evening.

The Wildflowers, Season 1 (Prime Video Original Series)

“The Wildflowers” is an exclusive series based on the novel of the same name, and it is one of the most captivating projects available on Prime Video this month. The series tells the tragic story of Alice Hart, a young girl who loses her parents in a massive fire and goes to live with her grandmother on a flower farm. Sigourney Weaver portrays Alice’s grandmother in this thrilling and mysterious series where Alice uncovers her family’s secrets. “The Wildflowers” promises a gripping storyline and a promising cast.

My Dear F***ing Prince

“My Dear F***ing Prince” takes viewers into the world of the British royal family with a unique twist. The story follows Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the American president, as their parents arrange a meeting to establish a geopolitical alliance. Initially hating each other, the two men must navigate the diplomatic game and eventually discover their deepening love for one another. If you enjoy cozy stories with princes and high-ranking individuals, this is the perfect series for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cruel Summer, Season 2 (Prime Video Original Series)

“Cruel Summer” is a thrilling anthology series produced by Jessica Biel and Bert V. Royal. Each season tells a different story, and the second season delves into dark tales of murder, secrets, and toxic romances, making it ideal for a teenage audience. The series has also become a guilty pleasure for many older viewers, so it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re in the mood for suspenseful and addictive storytelling.

Uncovered Season 1 (Prime Video Original Series)

“Uncovered” is a TV series adaptation of a detective book by Harlan Coben. The series centers around Mickey Bolitar, the nephew of Myron Bolitar. After the death of his father, Mickey moves to New Jersey and becomes involved in a case when his friend Ashley disappears. As he investigates, Mickey uncovers the secrets of the region with the support of his high school friends. Harlan Coben is known for his brilliant storytelling, so this series promises to be a captivating and compelling watch.

The Middle, All Seasons

“The Middle” is a beloved TV series that follows the funny and chaotic life of an American family. Over the course of nine seasons, the show takes viewers through the daily adventures of a laid-back eldest son, a clumsy daughter, an exceptionally intelligent but quirky son, and their parents who do their best to navigate the ups and downs of raising children. With its clever writing, humor, and 22-minute episodes, “The Middle” is a highly recommended series that will keep you entertained.