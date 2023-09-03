





Web3: Making User Experience Simple and Intuitive

Introduction

For many, web3 remains either too complex or simply uninteresting, and to make web3 more than just a buzzword, the user experience must be simple and intuitive.

Understanding Web3

Web3 is a world in the making. It operates on a trio of core technologies: blockchain for data immutability and consensus, smart contracts for self-executing business logic, and cryptographic tools for identity and security.

What’s more: it is an independent world, where “Anyone can impose the introduction rule without harming its objectivity’, which no one Can “unplug”. Because of its near-total autonomy, there are no gatekeepers in the web3 world.

Importance of Community

While web3 does not require outstanding individuals to survive, it does need active and expanding communities to thrive, especially if this pioneering phenomenon is to achieve its full effect. Thus qualifying and empowering the masses with the power of decentralized “global technology” is the most important goal for Web 3 creators at this point.

Web3 Use Today

For a small group of tech-savvy entities – mostly Gen Z and Millennials – who have a high regard for privacy, independence and self-sovereignty, using web3 is a point of pride. It is their language to vote outside central frameworks notorious for their manipulative and authoritarian tendencies. From this group’s point of view, accessibility is often a secondary priority.

But from a broader perspective, focusing solely on the technologists while building the web3 package ultimately constitutes a privileged elite. This is particularly notable when considering how legacy web2 systems did little to promote true technological efficiency among most everyday users.

User Experience Challenges

We must not forget the context of web3 evolution – that is, nearly four decades of technical developments aimed at making operations more convenient and hassle-free for end users. This fact remains even with the underlying threat of centralization that strips individuals of their natural rights.

For many, web3 remains either too complicated or simply uninteresting. From wallet settings to transactions in the Metaverse, the barriers to entry remain frighteningly high. In addition, the overall user experience is of lower quality compared to older products and services that people are already familiar with.

Improving User Experience

According to a Wunderman Thompson Intelligence report, more than 93% of consumers around the world agree that technology is the future. For web3 to be part of this future, it needs to deliver more than just decentralization. Web2 giants like Google, Apple, and Meta owe their success to seamless user experiences. Behind their easy-to-use interfaces lie extensive infrastructures designed to hide complexity – something web3 must emulate.

Web3 should be more than just a buzzword. It’s time to make “hassle-free” a practical feature of web3 protocols and services, not just a fancy term in websites and tech reports to excite investors. From setup to day-to-day interactions, the experience should be intuitive. Given the prevalence of instant gratification in today’s digital culture, the transition to Web 3 platforms should be effortless in the first place. From KYC processing to signing transactions and managing digital asset portfolios, everything should be easy for end users.

Balance Between Comfort and Flexibility

Vitalik Buterin coined the “scalability trilogy” in an insightful post discussing the scalability of Ethereum. He explained how systems based on blockchain technology that use “simple” technologies can achieve just two of the three desirable characteristics: decentralization, security, and scalability. Since the ease of use of such systems is a function of these features, creating convenient or hassle-free web3 solutions is easier said than done.

However, while Trilemma is still standing, capabilities at the protocol level have improved significantly in the past few years. With the advent of powerful Layer 2 frameworks, computation abstraction (ERC-4337), zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP), etc., it is now possible to balance convenience with flexibility. Technological marvels such as Multiparty Computing (MPC) are instrumental in maintaining a balance between flawless user experience and enhanced security.

Conclusion

The current wave of innovation underscores the fact that the momentum of Web 3 is driven by relentless ingenuity. The crux of the matter is real problem-solving, and as long as developers continue to design solutions that meet real-world needs, the widespread embrace of web3 becomes inevitable.

About the Author

Felix Shaw is a crypto enthusiast, early adopter, and NFT collector. He graduated from New York University’s Stern School of Business and has founded two cryptocurrency projects, ARPA and Bella Protocol. He is among the top 500 companies worldwide by market capitalization. Felix previously worked at Fosun Investment, the Sackler family office, and Vertical Research in New York and Beijing. Felix loves sailing and windsurfing and has been featured in the Wall Street Journal and New York Times for his NFT collection.

