About 1917

Sam Mendes, known for directing Skyfall, a James Bond film, created an incredibly intense feature film in 2019. In 1917, the director takes a daring move by immersing the audience in the horrors of war through a unique approach. The entire film is shot as one continuous sequence, similar to 2018’s God of War and its sequel, with some digital enhancements included.

Another war movie to watch on Netflix

If watching or re-watching Sam Mendes’ film isn’t enough for you, there’s another remarkable war movie recently added to Netflix’s collection: Saving Private Ryan, directed by Steven Spielberg. This classic film is a must-watch and features a star-studded cast including Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Vin Diesel, Barry Pepper, and many more!