How to Save a Route on Google Maps



Do you want to enter your destination whenever you want directions manually? You can save your routes with Google Maps for quick and easy access. We’ve got you covered whether you’re using an iPhone, iPad, or Android device. In this guide, we’ll show you exactly how to save a route using the convenient “pin” option on Google Maps.

What to Know When Saving Routes in Google Maps

Before we dive in, it’s important to know a few key things when saving routes in Google Maps. Firstly, you can only save driving and public transport routes. Secondly, if you save a driving route, your source location will always be your current location. However, with public transport routes, you can customize the source location.

Save a Route in Google Maps on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

First, open the Google Maps app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android. Once you’re in the app, locate the directions icon on the right side and tap on it.

Next, you must enter the desired route’s source and target locations. Once you’ve done that, choose your preferred way to reach your destination – driving or public transport.

Now, here comes the important step. On the same page, you’ll find the “Pin” option at the bottom. Tap on it, and just like that, your current route is saved as a pinned item in your routes list.

To access your pinned routes, open Google Maps and tap on “Go” at the bottom of the screen. In the “Go” tab, you’ll find all your pinned routes. Tap on a route to view the actual directions.