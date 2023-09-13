How to Remove Key Icons on Android Phones

Suppose you have noticed the key symbol on Samsung or other Android phones on the already crowded status bar. In that case, you might find it inconvenient and even wonder what the icon means. This guide will show you the icon and how to remove key icons on Android phones. While the design of the key icon may vary depending on the device you use, we have made sure to keep this guide simple and effective for all Android phones, regardless of the custom skins and Android versions. Let’s begin.

What is the Key Icon on Android Phone

The key icon on your Android phone’s status bar typically represents a secure connection, such as a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The key appears once your device is connected to a Virtual Private Network (VPN), which encrypts your internet traffic and helps protect your online privacy and security. Using a VPN can be beneficial when browsing the internet anonymously or accessing region-restricted content. However, if you want to know how to remove the Key icon (VPN symbol) from the Android status bar, read along the 12 ways.

How to Remove Key Symbol on Any Android Phone

We have ensured that the twelve fixes mentioned here will be effective regardless of your Android phone. Let’s start with the easiest and most effective one.

1. Toggle off VPN

The first thing to do to remove the key icon on an Android phone is to turn off the VPN service that you are using. Usually, you can turn off a VPN by opening the application and then tapping the button to turn it off.

2. Enable and Disable Airplane Mode

If you turn off the VPN, it might not remove the key icon from the status bar. So, let’s turn on Airplane (flight) mode on Android, as it will turn off all the networks, including VPN. Open the notification panel and tap Airplane mode. Wait for a few seconds and tap the Airplane mode button again to disable it. If you can’t find the Airplane mode icon, you can also enable Airplane mode from Settings. Open Settings and tap ‘Network and Internet.’ Toggle on Airplane mode. Wait a few seconds and toggle off Airplane mode. Depending on the Android OEMs, the steps might differ. Hence, you can use the search feature inside Settings to find Airplane mode.

3. Restart Your Android Device

Sometimes, all you need is a quick restart to solve the issues you are facing on your Android phone. While it may look basic, it is one of the most efficient ways to troubleshoot glitches. So, let’s try that.

4. Clear VPN App Cache

Cache files can help an app or service to work without any issues. However, over time, these files accumulate over the old ones and might affect the smooth operation of the app. In that case, the best solution is to clear the VPN app cache to remove the key symbol bug on Samsung or other Android phones. You can also Force-stop the VPN app from the same page.

5. Remove VPN From Connections

Even after turning off the VPN, you might be unable to remove the key icon from the Android status bar. This might be because the service is still connected to the device connections. Hence, the solution is to remove it from establishing connections. Follow these steps: Open Settings > tap ‘Network and Internet’ and choose VPN. Tap the settings button next to the VPN service you want to disable. Choose Forget VPN and tap Forget to confirm.

6. Reset Network Settings

Resetting network settings on Android includes restoring all the network-related settings to default. This includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, VPN, and cellular connections. However, it won’t delete any media files. When you reset the network settings, it erases any customizations or changes you made to these settings and returns them to their default values. This might also help you remove the key icon (VPN symbol) from the Android status bar. So, try doing that.

7. Contact VPN Provider

Suppose you still see the key icon from the status bar after following the abovementioned methods. In that case, contacting your VPN service provider and asking for assistance is better. Detail the issue and provide all the required information for better assistance.

8. Uninstall the VPN App

If you cannot fetch support from the VPN service or are not interested in using it, it’s best to uninstall the app. This will also help remove the key icon on the Android phone’s status bar. While there are many ways to uninstall apps on Android, the following steps can be used for almost all Android smartphones. Open the Play Store and search for the VPN app you want to uninstall. Expand the app page and tap Uninstall. Choose Uninstall to confirm. However, we have some picks if you are looking for a good VPN alternative.

9. Uninstall Apps From Malicious Sites

Apart from VPN apps, if your phone is affected by malware, you might see the key icon on the status bar. There can be many reasons why you see malware on your Android smartphone. Removing these suspicious files and any apps installed outside the Play Store can be the best solution.

10. Update Your Phone

Usually, Android OEMs push updates to fix issues within the OS and improve stability. Updating your Android phone can also help you remove key symbols on Android phones.

11. Enable Demo Mode

Demo mode allows users to set the status bar to a fixed state, where you won’t see any notifications or other icons. This feature can help you remove key icons on your Android phone. To enable Demo mode on Android, you need first to enable Developer mode and then follow the below steps: Open Settings > tap Additional settings and choose Developer options. Toggle on Demo mode and tap Turn on to confirm. You can follow the same steps to turn it off and see if you still see the issue. Note: Keep in mind you won’t see any new icons, and the time will be constant.

12. Contact Your Manufacturer’s Support

Suppose you need help with these solutions. In that case, the best way to remove the key icon is to contact your manufacturer’s support. Make sure to detail the issues to get proper support.

FAQs on Removing Key Icons on Android

1. Will removing the key icon affect the functionality of my VPN connection?

No. Unless you turn off the VPN, the function won’t be affected even if you remove the key icon on your Android phone.

2. Does VPN slow down the internet?

Yes. Depending on your VPN service, your Internet connection will slow down.

3. Should I disable the VPN?

You shouldn’t disable VPN unless necessary, as it protects your IP address and personal identity online. Besides, we recommend using a VPN when using public Wi-Fi. Also, it gives you access to certain geo-locked content.