How to Delete WhatsApp Messages for Everyone

In today’s digital age, WhatsApp has become an essential part of our lives, providing a convenient platform for communication. However, we all make mistakes and sometimes send messages that we regret. The good news is that WhatsApp allows you to delete messages for everyone. This guide will show you how to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone, including old messages, after the time limit.

Can you delete WhatsApp messages for everyone?

Yes, you can! With the latest version of WhatsApp, users can delete any message they have sent, including texts, photos, videos, and other files. However, this feature has a time limit, and you can only withdraw a message within two days of sending it.

How to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone

Let’s see how to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone on iPhone and Android phones.

How to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone on the iPhone

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the messages you want to delete. Tap and hold the message, then choose Delete. Select the messages you want to delete. Tap the Trash icon and choose Delete for Everyone.

How to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone on Android phone

Open WhatsApp and select the chat that contains the message you want to delete. Tap and hold the message, then select all the messages you want to delete. Tap the Trash icon and choose Delete for Everyone.

Tips:

It’s important to note that you can only delete messages within two days of sending them. Messages sent over two days ago cannot be deleted using this feature.

The Delete for Everyone option will only work if the recipients have updated their WhatsApp to the latest version.

You will receive a notification only if the Delete for Everyone feature is successful.

If you are an administrator of a group chat, you have the ability to delete messages sent by other participants. Only group admins can delete messages sent by other group members.

Keep in mind that the recipient may have already saved the photos, videos, or other files before you deleted them.

How to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone after a long time

If you exceed the two-day time limit for deleting messages, don’t worry! There is a trick to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone after the time limit has passed.

How to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone after a long time on iPhone

Check and note down the exact time and date when the message was sent. Force close WhatsApp. Enable Airplane mode. Go to Settings > General > Date and time. Disable the “Set Automatically” option and change the date and time to a time before the message is sent. Keep Airplane mode enabled and open WhatsApp to delete the messages for everyone.

How to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone after a long time on Android

Note down the exact time and date of the message when it was sent. Close WhatsApp. Go to the Settings of your Android phone and choose Apps or Apps and Notifications. Tap on WhatsApp and select Force stop/Force close, then click OK. This will freeze the app and prevent it from running. Turn off Wi-Fi and mobile data. Under the Settings, go to Date and Time. Disable the Automatic Date & Time option and change the date and time to a time before the message was sent. Now, you can open WhatsApp and delete the messages for everyone. Make sure not to turn on Wi-Fi or mobile data before deleting.

Tips:

If you set a time that is too far in the past, WhatsApp will notify you that your date and time settings are incorrect, and the app will need to be restarted.

After successfully deleting a message, you can turn on Wi-Fi or mobile data and restore the original date and time settings.

The deleted messages will disappear from both your phone and the recipient’s phone once you go online again.

FAQs about deleting WhatsApp messages for everyone

Q: How to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone after deleting them for myself?

After choosing the Delete for Me option, you have 5 seconds to undo the action. You can tap “Undo” to bring the messages back to your chat and then delete them for everyone. Alternatively, you can recover the messages from a backup or use a WhatsApp recovery app.

Q: Can the deleted messages be recovered by recipients?

Suppose the recipient had backed up their WhatsApp before you deleted the message. In that case, they can restore the deleted messages from the backup. Additionally, suppose the recipient took a screenshot of the messages before you deleted them. In that case, they will still have access to them.

Q: Can you delete WhatsApp messages for everyone after the time limit?

Yes, you can! By changing the date and time settings on your phone, you can trick WhatsApp into thinking that the time limit has not passed, enabling you to delete the messages for everyone.

Q: How do you delete WhatsApp messages older than 6 months from both sides?

To delete messages older than 6 months, you can follow the earlier steps to change the time settings and delete the messages for everyone. However, it’s important to note that WhatsApp may prompt you to restart the app if the date is too far back.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WhatsApp provides a convenient way to delete messages for everyone. In most cases, you can select the messages and choose the “Delete for Everyone” option to remove them from both sides. If the time limit has been exceeded, you can use the time manipulation trick to delete the messages for everyone. Remember to turn off Wi-Fi and mobile data during the process. This guide has helped show you how to delete WhatsApp messages for everyone, even after a long time.