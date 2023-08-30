How to Deactivate or Delete Your Facebook Account

Facebook is a popular social media platform that allows users to connect with friends and family, share photos and videos, and stay updated on current events. However, there may come a time when you decide to take a break from Facebook or permanently delete your account. This article will explain how to deactivate or delete your Facebook account, whether you are using a computer or a mobile device.

How To Deactivate (And Reactivate) Facebook From Computer

Temporarily deactivating your Facebook account allows you to take a break from the platform without losing your profile, photos, or other content. To deactivate your account, follow these steps:

Click your profile picture located at the top right corner of the Facebook page. Navigate to “Settings & Privacy” and click on “Settings.” In the top-left corner, click on “Accounts Center”. Select “Personal Details” and click “Account ownership and control.” Choose “Deactivation or Deletion” and select the account you wish to deactivate. Click “Continue,” Facebook will prompt you with various options. You can choose whether you want your account to be automatically reactivated after a specific number of days or if you would like to continue receiving notifications. To reactivate your account, log in with your username and password.

How To Delete Facebook From Computer

If you have decided to delete your Facebook account permanently, here’s how you can do it:

Click your profile picture located at the top right corner of the Facebook page. Go to “Settings & Privacy” and click “Settings.” In the top-left corner, click on “Accounts Center”. Select “Personal Details” and click “Account ownership and control.” Choose “Deactivation or Deletion” and select the account you wish to delete. Click on “Delete Account”. Note that you can cancel your account deletion within 30 days by logging in to the deleted account. After 30 days, retrieval of your account will no longer be possible.

How To Deactivate Facebook From iOS or Android

Whether you are using an iOS device or an Android device, deactivating your Facebook account temporarily can be done using the following steps:

Tap the account menu located at the bottom left of your screen. Navigate to “Settings & Privacy” and tap on it. Tap on “Accounts Center” and then select “Personal Details.” Click on “Account ownership and control”. Choose “Deactivation or Deletion” and select the account you wish to deactivate. Select “Deactivate Account” to confirm. Facebook will provide you with options such as automatic reactivation after a specific number of days and whether you want to continue receiving notifications. To reactivate your account, log in with your username and password.

How To Delete Facebook From iOS or Android

If you have decided to permanently delete your Facebook account using an iOS or Android device, follow these steps:

Tap the account menu located at the bottom left of your screen. Navigate to “Settings & Privacy” and tap on it. Tap on “Accounts Center” and then select “Personal Details.” Click on “Account ownership and control”. Choose “Deactivation or Deletion” and select the account you wish to delete. Select “Delete Account” to confirm. Remember that you can cancel your account deletion within 30 days by logging in to the deleted account. After 30 days, retrieval of your account will no longer be possible.

In conclusion, whether you want to take a temporary break from Facebook or permanently delete your account, the process can be easily done by following the steps outlined above. You can control your online presence on this popular social media platform by understanding how to deactivate or delete your Facebook account.