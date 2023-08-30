How to Update Your Yahoo Password for Enhanced Security

Yahoo is one of the oldest email services, and with age comes the need for increased security. To protect your Yahoo account, it is essential to update your password regularly. In this article, we will guide you through the process of changing your Yahoo password on different devices and provide some helpful tips.

Change Yahoo Mail Password on Computer

If you are using a computer, follow these steps to update your Yahoo password:

Log into your Yahoo account. Click on the “Settings” option, which can be found by hovering over your profile icon. Select “Account Security” from the settings menu. Scroll down until you see the option to change your password and click on it. Enter your new password. Confirm the changes by following the on-screen instructions.

These steps can be followed on any desktop browser, regardless of whether you are using a Mac, Windows, or Linux operating system.

Change Yahoo Password on iPhone App

Updating your Yahoo password on the iPhone app involves the following steps:

Tap on your Yahoo account icon and select “Settings”. Tap on “Account info”. From the account settings screen, select “Security Settings”. Tap on the blue “Change Password” link. Enter your new credentials. Confirm the changes.

Change Yahoo Password on Android App

The process for changing your Yahoo password on the Android app is similar to the iPhone app. Here are the steps:

Tap on your account icon in the upper-left corner. Select “Manage accounts” and choose “Account info” under the account you want to change. Tap “Security settings”. Scroll down until you find the “Change Password” button and tap it. Enter your new credentials.

How to Change Your Yahoo Password If You Forgot

If you have forgotten your Yahoo password and cannot access your account, follow these steps:

Go to the Yahoo sign-in helper. Enter your sign-in email address and phone number, recovery phone number, or recovery email address. Select your best authentication method. Enter the code you received via email or text. Enter your new credentials after authenticating yourself.

If none of these options work, you can seek further assistance from Yahoo’s customer care line or their knowledge base for alternative solutions.

Change Yahoo Password – FAQs

What happens after you change your password?

After changing your password, Yahoo will log out of all your devices. You will need to enter your new credentials on each device to regain access to your account. Changing your password is an effective step to take if you suspect your account has been compromised.

How often do I need to change my Yahoo password?

It is recommended to change your Yahoo password at least two to three times a year, especially if you have sensitive information stored in your account. Email accounts are often targeted by hackers, so regular password changes are crucial for enhanced security.

What can I do if my Yahoo account is blocked?

If your Yahoo account is blocked, it is likely due to suspicious activity. Your first course of action should be to attempt a password reset. If the reset fails, contacting Yahoo’s customer service is the next step to resolve the issue.

What can I do if my Yahoo account is hacked?

If you believe your Yahoo account has been hacked, change your password immediately. Check your recovery settings and app settings for any unauthorized changes or unfamiliar mail apps. If you suspect a security breach, it is advisable to review your mail settings thoroughly.

By following these guidelines, you can ensure the security of your Yahoo account and protect your personal information from unauthorized access.