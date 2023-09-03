RELATED POSTS Preserving Family Memories: Inalife’s Digital Legacy Platform Magic Leap 1 to be Discontinued by the End of 2024: What You Need to Know X (Formerly Twitter) to Collect Users’ Biometric Data: New Privacy Policy Update





How to Change File Type on Windows 10 and 11



How to Change File Type on Windows 10 and 11 Understanding Changing a File’s Type Changing a file’s type means altering its extension, and both Windows 10 and 11 provide methods to accomplish this. However, choosing the appropriate option based on your specific requirements is essential. Renaming a file is not the right approach for changing its extension. By simply renaming a file, you modify its type without converting it to the desired format. For instance, renaming a DOCX file to TXT won’t convert it to plain text. Although changing the file extension can work in certain cases, like converting JPG to JPEG or TXT to CSV, it entirely depends on your situation. On the other hand, the “Save As” option ensures that your files are converted to match the target format. For instance, you can use the Windows Paint app to save a PNG image as a GIF. This way, you can be confident that your resulting file will work as intended. Using the “Save As” option when converting files from one format to another is recommended unless you are certain that changing the extension will not cause any issues. Step-by-Step Guide to Changing a File’s Type Using “Save As” on Windows The “Save As” option allows you to convert files from one format to another, ensuring a proper conversion and a file that functions correctly. Here’s how to use this method: Open a File Explorer window and locate the PNG file you wish to convert.

Right-click the PNG file and select “Open With > Paint” from the menu. Once the PNG file opens in Paint, click “File” at the top-left corner of the Paint window.

Choose “Save As” from the options.

On the right pane, select the desired format for your file. In this example, we will select “GIF Picture.” The “Save As” window will appear on your PC. Select the folder where you want to save the GIF file, enter the desired file name in the “File Name” field, and click “Save.” Congratulations! You have successfully changed the file type using the “Save As” option. Remember, you can follow a similar process in many other apps for converting files. Using “Rename” to Change a File’s Extension on Windows The “Rename” option in Windows allows you to change a file’s name and extension. However, it is important to note that this method may only sometimes work smoothly. Follow these steps to change the file’s extension using the “Rename” option: Make sure that Windows is set to show file extensions. If this option is disabled, enable it first.

Launch a File Explorer window and locate the file whose type you want to change.

Right-click the file and select “Rename.” ADVERTISEMENT







How to Change File Type on Windows 10 and 11

How to Change File Type on Windows 10 and 11

Understanding Changing a File’s Type

Changing a file’s type means altering its extension, and both Windows 10 and 11 provide methods to accomplish this. However, choosing the appropriate option based on your specific requirements is essential.

Renaming a file is not the right approach for changing its extension. By simply renaming a file, you modify its type without converting it to the desired format. For instance, renaming a DOCX file to TXT won’t convert it to plain text. Although changing the file extension can work in certain cases, like converting JPG to JPEG or TXT to CSV, it entirely depends on your situation.

On the other hand, the “Save As” option ensures that your files are converted to match the target format. For instance, you can use the Windows Paint app to save a PNG image as a GIF. This way, you can be confident that your resulting file will work as intended.

Using the “Save As” option when converting files from one format to another is recommended unless you are certain that changing the extension will not cause any issues.

Step-by-Step Guide to Changing a File’s Type Using “Save As” on Windows

The “Save As” option allows you to convert files from one format to another, ensuring a proper conversion and a file that functions correctly. Here’s how to use this method:

Open a File Explorer window and locate the PNG file you wish to convert.

Right-click the PNG file and select “Open With > Paint” from the menu.

Once the PNG file opens in Paint, click “File” at the top-left corner of the Paint window.

Choose “Save As” from the options.

On the right pane, select the desired format for your file. In this example, we will select “GIF Picture.”

The “Save As” window will appear on your PC. Select the folder where you want to save the GIF file, enter the desired file name in the “File Name” field, and click “Save.”

Congratulations! You have successfully changed the file type using the “Save As” option. Remember, you can follow a similar process in many other apps for converting files.

Using “Rename” to Change a File’s Extension on Windows

The “Rename” option in Windows allows you to change a file’s name and extension. However, it is important to note that this method may only sometimes work smoothly.

Follow these steps to change the file’s extension using the “Rename” option: