Accessing Recent Photos and Videos in Messages on iOS 17

If you’ve recently updated to iOS 17, you may have noticed a significant change in the Messages app’s interface. The familiar app icons that used to reside above your keyboard have vanished, replaced by a new plus (+) button to the left of the text field. This alteration means that accessing your favorite apps now requires an extra tap or two compared to the previous version of iOS.

However, hidden within iOS 17 is a nifty feature that can streamline your access to specific applications with just a single press. In this article, we’ll guide you through quickly accessing your most recent photos and videos from your camera roll and effortlessly sending them via text messages on iOS 17.

Updating to iOS 17

Before we delve into the intricacies of this hidden gem, let’s ensure that you have iOS 17 installed on your iPhone. If you haven’t leaped yet, here’s a brief overview of how to download and install iOS 17:

Check Compatibility: First, verify if your iPhone model is compatible with iOS 17. You can find a comprehensive list of compatible iPhone models on Apple’s official website.

Backup Your Data: It’s always a good practice to back up your data before any major update. You can do this through iCloud or iTunes.

Connect to Wi-Fi: Ensure your device is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. Downloading extensive updates via cellular data can be costly and slow.

Update Manually: Go to Settings > General > Software Update to initiate the update. If the iOS 17 update is available, tap “Download and Install.”

Install and Reboot: Follow the on-screen instructions to install iOS 17. Once the installation is complete, your device will restart, and you’ll run the latest iOS version.

Now that you’ve ensured your device is equipped with iOS 17 let’s explore how to efficiently access your camera roll in a text message thread using this hidden feature.

Swift Access to Recent Media

Accessing your recent photos and videos from your camera roll while engaged in a text message conversation is remarkably straightforward on iOS 17. Follow these simple steps:

Open Messages: Launch the Messages app on your iOS 17-equipped iPhone.

Select a Conversation: Choose the conversation thread where you wish to share your recent media.

Utilize the Hidden Feature: Here comes the magic! Press and hold down on the plus (+) button to the left of the text field. Hold it for approximately one second.

Witness the Magic: As you hold the button, your keyboard will disappear, creating a pleasing surprise. Your most recent photos and videos from your camera roll will elegantly appear before your eyes.

Choose and Send: Scroll through your recent media to find the image or video you want to share. Once you’ve found the perfect one, tap it to select it, and then hit the send button.

It’s worth noting that, unfortunately, iOS 17 does not provide a way to customize which app opens when you press the plus button. So, for accessing other apps within Messages, you’ll still need to tap the plus button and navigate through the list.

While exploring iOS 17's features, why not check out our comprehensive reviews of the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, along with the mighty iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max? Stay updated with the latest technology and make the most of your iOS 17 experience. Happy messaging!