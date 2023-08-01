Currently, there is a strike happening in Hollywood, affecting screenwriters and actors. They are demanding better compensation and regulations against the use of artificial intelligence for screenplay writing or the manipulation of actors’ image and voice. As a result, script submissions are on hold, and actors are not participating in filming, including acting or dubbing. Many well-known personalities, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, have shown their support for the striking actors by making significant contributions.

Stephen Amell’s Stance on the Strike

Although numerous actors are rallying behind this strike in Hollywood, not everyone shares the same perspective. During the Raleigh GalaxyCon event over the weekend, Stephen Amell, famous for his portrayal of Oliver Queen in the TV series Arrow, surprised the audience by stating that he does not support the strike.

No information regarding the potential resolution of the strike has been revealed at this time. Numerous productions, such as Deadpool 3, are currently halted or facing disruptions. The prohibition on improvisation poses challenges for Ryan Reynolds and his team, who are accustomed to bringing the character to life through spontaneous dialogue.