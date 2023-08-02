Hollywood: A Ruthless Universe

Hollywood is a bustling place where major blockbusters are filmed and produced, but behind the glamour and success lies a highly political environment. Directors, actors, technicians, producers, and investors collide as they compete for opportunities and navigate the industry’s challenges.

Today, we are looking at a particular story involving actor Tom Cruise, who was not chosen by Quentin Tarantino for the 2019 film “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.” Despite this setback, Cruise has managed to recover well. The film itself gained critical acclaim, being presented at the Cannes Film Festival and receiving three Golden Globes and two Oscars. However, it also faced controversy regarding its portrayal of Hollywood in the late 60s.

One of the Oscars went to Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor, a role he might not have had. In the film, Brad Pitt portrays Cliff Booth, the understudy of Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Dalton’s career has declined with the rise of the hippie movement and the changing landscape of the film industry. Pitt’s chemistry with DiCaprio’s character works perfectly, capturing the essence of their dynamic.

Tom Cruise as a Stunt Double for Leonardo DiCaprio? It Could Have Happened!

Interestingly, the role of Cliff could have been given to Tom Cruise, whose profile intrigued Quentin Tarantino. Cruise, known for his excellence in stunts, would have added a beautiful symbolism to the character. However, Leonardo DiCaprio was ultimately chosen as the lead alongside Pitt. Tarantino explains that the decision was based on several factors and that if one of the actors had not been available, the entire duo would have needed to be rethought. Despite missing out on the opportunity, Cruise has bounced back and expressed no regret about the experience.