Henry Cavill Departs from The Witcher, Liam Hemsworth to Replace Him

Henry Cavill’s departure from the role of Geralt of Rivia has left many fans devastated. His excellent acting and passion for the franchise had won over a dedicated fanbase. The fourth season of the series, however, faces delays due to an ongoing strike in Hollywood and will feature Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt.

Author Andrzej Sapkowski to Continue The Witcher Saga

For fans who have delved into the games, watched the series, and devoured the books, there is exciting news. Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of The Witcher series, plans to continue the beloved saga. Since his last book, The Season of Storms, released in 2013, he has been quiet. However, Sapkowski recently hinted at returning to writing, though the plot of his upcoming work remains a mystery.

New Book in The Witcher Saga on the Horizon

Good news for fans of The Witcher! There is a possibility of a new book in the series. The details about the content are scarce at the moment. Will it be a collection of short stories featuring our favorite witcher? Or will it introduce us to entirely new characters and storylines? Only time will reveal what Sapkowski has in store for us.