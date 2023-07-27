Heels Season 2 Cast

Alison Luff as Staci Spade

Mary McCormack as Willie Day

Kelli Berglund as Crystal Tyler

Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins

Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hanockc

Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin

Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth

Alice Barrett Mitchell as Carol Spade

Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade

David James Elliot as Tom Spade

Joel Murray as Eddie Earl

CM Punk as Ricky Rabies

AJ Mendez as Elle Dorado

Josh Segarra as Brooks Rizzo

Emmy Raver-Lampman as Jen Lussier

Mike O’Malley as Charlie Gully

What is the Release Date of Heels Season 2?

Because of the show’s enormous success on Starz, its continuation was never questioned, despite the protracted absence of Heels Season 2 episodes. After the first season’s conclusion in October 2021, the network promptly announced that the series would be revived for a second season just one month later. Throughout the year 2022, there needed to be more updates on the show, leaving viewers hungry for any information regarding their favorite wrestling drama. But towards the beginning of 2023, there were rumblings that Heels Season 2 was in the works, which gave fans a new reason to have optimism.

The release date for the upcoming season was finally confirmed by Starz after an extended period of anticipation (more than a year). The second season of Heels is scheduled to begin airing on July 28, 2023, at 10 PM, continuing the show’s tradition of releasing new episodes on a weekly basis. Although specific information regarding the length of the season has yet to be disclosed, it is expected to consist of eight episodes, similar to how the first season was structured. Notably, the debut will take place in July, which is earlier than the release date for the first season. The fact that Heels is the only show on Starz means it won’t have to compete with any of the network’s other original productions.

Who is The Creator of Heels Series?

Michael Waldron is an American screenwriter and producer known for his work on the television programs Rick and Morty and Heels. He is also recognized for developing the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Loki and authoring Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027). Waldron was working as an intern for the Adult Swim show Rick and Morty during its first season in February 2014 when he was hired by the show’s co-creator Dan Harmon to be a part of the production staff for the fifth season of Harmon’s NBC series Community. At the time, Waldron was enrolled in the MFA screenwriting program at Pepperdine University and was working as an intern for the show Rick and Morty. In February 2017, he was working on the script for the Starz series Heels. As of August 2017, he served as executive producer for the series Good Game on YouTube Red.

What is the Plot of Heels Season 2?

In the first season of Heels, we were introduced to the intriguing world of the Duffy wrestling organization and the fierce competition between the Spade brothers. In the midst of Jack’s efforts to keep the wrestling business afloat, Ace is consumed with a desire for recognition and the opportunity to emerge from the shadow of his older brother. As individuals struggle with their issues, the tension levels grow, secrets are disclosed, and the border between fiction and reality becomes increasingly blurry.

ADVERTISEMENT

The events of the first season of Heels will be picked up by the second season not long after they have concluded. Crystal is crowned champion of the Duffy Wrestling League after the show’s conclusion, while Ace and Jack, known as the “face” and “heel,” respectively, find themselves at odds and on strained terms with one another. The Duffy Wrestling League enjoys a boom in popularity after a successful presentation at the South Georgia State Fair, prompting Jack and his crew to consider entering into a lucrative television deal with a streaming service to capitalize on this growth. However, the enticing chances won’t materialize until Ace departs Duffy, which would inevitably lead to a schism between the wrestling brothers.

The upcoming season will likely investigate the factors that led to the tense relationship between Jack and Ace, and it will also concentrate on Jack’s marriage to Staci when it is experiencing difficulties. The second season will likely focus on his attempts to make amends with his wife and more ambitious sibling. If Ace were to leave the DWL, even for a short period, it would have a big effect not only on the show but also on the dynamic within the wrestling ring. This may be another crucial turning point in the story. In addition, the quick ascension of Crystal to the level of a legitimate wrestler and her unexpected victory in the ladder match for the title at the end of Season 1 will be discussed. Throughout the first season, Crystal made it clear that she wanted to advance her career beyond that of a valet. The upcoming second season will allow her to demonstrate her capabilities and show off her potential in the limelight.