Squeezed Star Wars: Has the Magic Disappeared?

Societal Phenomenon

In a galaxy far, far away, the magic of Star Wars seems to be fading. Eleven years after Disney took over Lucasfilm, they have inundated fans with a new film trilogy, two spin-offs, and numerous series. Unfortunately, quantity does not always equal quality. Even though the movies have been successful at the box office, starting with “The Force Awakens” in 2015, it has been a disappointment for fans of the original creator, George Lucas. The subsequent sequels have only reinforced this feeling. The TV shows produced by Disney have had mixed reviews, leaving fans wondering where the Star Wars magic has gone.

Flouting the Mythology

According to Vincent Formica, a journalist for Allociné, the Star Wars magic is the mythology created by George Lucas, who is both the creator and historical director of the franchise. It is a mythology built around strong characters, particularly the Jedis, representing the battle between good and evil. The unexpected success of the first Star Wars movie, titled “A New Hope,” released in 1977, established the franchise as a cultural phenomenon. Despite initially releasing two less successful sequels in 1980 and 1983, Star Wars became a global sensation and paved the way for its expansion into TV series and novels known as the Expanded Universe.

A Recipe… a Miracle?

In 2012, after acquiring Lucasfilm, Disney announced a new Star Wars trilogy. The first film, “The Force Awakens,” released in 2015, garnered impressive box office numbers, but fans criticized its resemblance to the original 1977 film. The subsequent films, “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker,” also faced backlash for controversial creative decisions made by different directors. Vincent Formica believes that Disney’s mistake was not entrusting the trilogy to a single visionary. However, the release of “Rogue One” in 2016 offered a glimmer of hope, being the first successful spin-off film. The launch of Disney+ in 2019 with TV series like “The Mandalorian” and the final season of “Clone Wars” further reassured fans, thanks to the involvement of talented authors in the creative process.

A Bright Future Ahead?

Despite the criticism, it is uncertain whether having a talented author is the solution to reviving the Star Wars magic. Even George Lucas faced scrutiny for certain aspects of the prequel trilogy. The real issue might lie with Disney itself. According to Vincent Formica, Disney treated Star Wars like Marvel, resulting in character writing that lacks depth and originality, and focusing on mass production over creating unique events. While writing improvements are promising, it remains to be seen if Disney will change its approach. Nevertheless, the future looks promising with final films announced under the direction of trusted authors Dave Filoni and James Mangold.