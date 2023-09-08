Harry Potter: Bringing Fans Together

Every year in September, as the summer comes to an end and the school year begins, fans of Harry Potter gather at King’s Cross Station to witness the departure of the Hogwarts Express. The magical platform 9 ¾ becomes abuzz with excitement at exactly 11 a.m. While sorcerer’s apprentices enjoy the luxury of sleeping in a little longer, non-magicians can only experience the magic by listening to the legendary announcement at King’s Cross Station. The tweet by @LMPositif captures the joyous atmosphere as thousands of people eagerly wait and celebrate this special moment.

Despite the Passage of Time, Harry Potter Continues to Unite Fans

Even though it has been over ten years since the release of the last Harry Potter film, fans continue to show their unwavering devotion. In France, fans were treated to the Harry Potter Expo, which opened on April 21. This immersive exhibition allowed fans to relive the enchanting universe through costumes and sets from the saga. The expo has been a tremendous success, attracting a large number of visitors.

Another highly anticipated event, “Return to Hogwarts,” took place in Paris on September 2. Fans of the magical world had the opportunity to participate in “The Return of the 4 Houses … May the best win.” This interactive quiz tested their knowledge of the Harry Potter world, with the aim of earning points for their respective Hogwarts houses and winning exciting prizes. Additionally, there were various challenges and exclusive encounters planned. Although Muggles could not physically attend Hogwarts, they were able to relive the magic of Harry Potter to some extent. For those who have yet to experience it, the exhibition will remain open until October 15th.