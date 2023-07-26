Harry Potter: From Books to Animation

Harry Potter has been a beloved character in books, movies, theater, video games, and soon, even in a TV series! However, there was one realm where the famous wizard had not yet displayed his magic: animation. Well, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), that is about to change. In a recent video released by the YouTube channel “AT Generated Art,” numerous characters from J.K Rowling’s world are depicted in a 1980s-style animated format. The result is truly impressive, as you can see in the video below, which is only 1 minute and 30 seconds long.

Harry Potter Transformed!

The video features familiar characters such as Harry, Ron, and Hermione, as well as Hagrid, Voldemort, and Dobby. AT Generated Art mentions in the description that they utilized AI-generated art techniques from Midjourney and ChatGPT. This allows fans to see their favorite characters in a whole new way, according to the AI artist. If you’re interested in seeing other iconic universes transformed, you’ll find plenty on their channel, including Star Wars as a mafia story, The Lord of the Rings with a Transformers twist, and Game of Thrones set in Africa.

Speaking of Harry Potter, AT Generated Art’s creation may even inspire the upcoming HBO series based on the magical universe, which was officially announced in April 2023. The American channel plans to retell the story of the seven novels, already brought to life by Warner Bros. through the film adaptations between 2001 and 2011. However, this time, the original actors from the big screen, such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, will not be reprising their roles due to age. As of now, the TV show has not revealed its cast, trailer, or release date. So, fans will have to wait patiently, and once it’s available, the series will be exclusively streaming on the platform “Max,” expected to launch in France in 2023.