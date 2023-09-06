Hancock: The Forgotten Superhero Film

When discussing iconic superhero movies, films like Iron Man and The Dark Knight often steal the spotlight, leaving Hancock in the shadows. Starring Will Smith as the anti-hero, this 2008 film actually outperformed the Marvel blockbuster by earning over $629 million compared to $585 million. What sets Hancock apart is its portrayal of an alcoholic hero who couldn’t care less about the world’s fate.

The Plot and Premise of Hancock

Hancock revolves around John Hancock, the sole person endowed with superhuman powers. He can fly, is invulnerable, and possesses immense strength. However, he frequently causes collateral damage while attempting to protect citizens, leading to widespread dislike. The protagonist’s indifference changes after he saves a public relations officer, altering his perspective.

Possibility of a Hancock Sequel

There have been talks regarding a potential sequel to Hancock, especially for Charlize Theron who co-starred alongside Will Smith. In a 2020 interview, Theron expressed her interest in reprising her role, stating that discussions about a sequel have been ongoing and she would gladly participate. It is worth mentioning that Hancock is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

A Year of Superheroes

During the release of Hancock, two other superhero movies also captivated audiences: The Dark Knight directed by Christopher Nolan and Iron Man directed by Jon Favreau. These films served as the genesis for expansive superhero universes. The Dark Knight marked Nolan’s second installment and featured Christian Bale as the billionaire superhero and Heath Ledger as the iconic Joker. With a budget of approximately $180 million, the film grossed over $1 billion worldwide and became a cultural phenomenon. Ledger’s exceptional performance earned him an Oscar for “best actor in a supporting role.” On the other hand, Iron Man initiated the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and paved the way for numerous interconnected films and TV series. Despite Iron Man’s demise in Avengers Endgame, Robert Downey Jr’s portrayal remains etched in the hearts of fans.