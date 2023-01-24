After a guy killed seven of his former coworkers south of San Francisco, the US state of California is in shock following the second mass shooting in as many days.

The coastal city of Half Moon Bay was the scene of the assaults. The victims were all American farm laborers of Chinese descent.

Zhao Chunli, the suspect, was detained after arriving at a police station in his car.

Amid Lunar New Year celebrations, 11 people died at Monterey Park, around six hours southeast of Half Moon Bay.

Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, described the second incident as “tragedy upon tragedy” in a tweet while meeting with victims of the first mass shooting at a hospital.

Two ranches near the village of Half Moon Bay were the scene of the most recent slaughter in the state.

The first four victims of the shooting were located at a mushroom field, while the last three were later discovered at a nearby trucking company. A critical condition is being treated in a hospital for an eighth victim.