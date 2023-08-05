After the latest Curve Finance exploit, the perpetrator made the surprising move of returning a large portion of the stolen assets to the protocol.

Reports indicate that the exploiter has sent about $12.7 million worth of 4,820 Alchemix Ethereum (alETH) and 2,258 Ethereum (ETH) to the Alchemix Finance platform.

Hacker returns $12.7 million worth of alETH

The events come after Curve asked the hacker on August 3 to return the funds, after which the hacker asked for address confirmation.

The hacker called “Alchemix/CurveFinance Exploiter” returned a total of 4,819.55 alt to Alchemix Finance: Dev multiple times. JPEG’d attacker also returned 6106 ETH. Earlier, the attacker posted information that please confirm the address and it will return… WuBlockchain August 4, 2023

The refund was made in three transactions. The first involved a test transaction of 1 alETH. Then, a batch of 1,000 alETH, worth $1.7 million, was returned at around 9:00 AM ET. Then, another 3,819 alETH worth $6.7 million was returned just minutes later.

After alETH was returned, the hacker returned 2,258 ETH, worth $4.2 million, to the Alchemix Finance wallet, bringing the total returned funds to approximately $12.7 million.

The Curve Finance exploit also included a message in one of the transactions, shedding light on their motives for the sudden move.

Message text:

“I’ve seen some silly opinions, so I want to make it clear that I will pay you back not because you can find me, but because I don’t want to spoil your project. Maybe it’s too much money for many people, but not for me. I’m smarter than you all.”



Alchemix Finance, the recipient of the returned funds, operates as a loan-based DeFi protocol that uses Curve pools.

This news comes on the heels of Curve Finance experiencing a $24 million exploit on July 30, attributed to the Vyper attack.

After the events, Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov engaged in OTC transactions involving more than 106 million CRV tokens, valued at $42 million, to mitigate potential liquidation risks.