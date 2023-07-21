A Popular Film: Guardians of the Galaxy

Despite the challenges faced by the Marvel Cinematic Universe in keeping viewers engaged after the conclusion of the Infinity Stones storyline in “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, there are still a few films that manage to capture the attention of fans. One such film is the latest installment of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series.

This film not only brings closure to the adventures of one of the most beloved groups in the MCU, but it also serves as a farewell to an exceptional Marvel director. While previous entries in the franchise were known for their humor, this time the focus is on a darker storyline and higher stakes.

In addition to their usual mission of saving the galaxy from a ridiculous yet terrifying threat, the Guardians must also come to the aid of one of their own, Rocket. With the knowledge that this film will be the last featuring this beloved team, the audience is left hanging until the very end, wondering about the fate of their favorite characters. For those who missed the theatrical release on May 3, they can look forward to watching it on Disney+.

Not the Fastest Rocket in Space: Streaming Regulations

A recent announcement from Disney’s official Twitter account revealed that “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” will be available on the Disney+ platform starting from August 2. This news may come as a surprise to some fans who were not expecting it so soon.

However, it’s important to note that due to French regulations, streaming platforms cannot add films to their catalogs until a specific period of time has passed after their theatrical release. This regulation, known as the “media timeline,” requires a minimum of 17 months (15 months for Netflix) between the theatrical release and the availability on streaming platforms.

While this waiting time may seem long, it is actually much shorter than it used to be. In the past, the regulatory time was three years. This regulation aims to protect French cinemas and the audio-visual culture of France. As a result, French viewers will have to wait until around October 2024 to enjoy “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3” on Disney+.

If the wait is too long, fans can choose to watch the film during a trip or purchase the physical or digital version instead.