With an incredible 19 seasons under its belt, Grey's Anatomy is one of the television programs that has lasted the longest. It was developed by Shonda Rhimes (Bridgerton), who also created the show. There have been a lot of great episodes of Grey's Anatomy over the course of its 18-year existence, so it should come as no surprise that the show's massive fan base has not wavered and continues to support it even though the show has undergone a lot of transitions. Because of this adjustment, Grey's Anatomy has remained relevant to the television viewing habits of millions of people. Even though the main character, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), will no longer be appearing on the show, the series will likely continue for some time because of how popular the show continues to be. When fans found out that the program would be renewed for a 20th season, which would begin airing in March of 2023, it did not come as a surprise. In light of this, as well as the several significant shifts that will take place in the lead-up to the show's impending milestone season, the following is everything we currently know about Grey's Anatomy season 20. 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20 Cast Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber

Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt

Kim Raver as Dr Teddy Altman

Caterina Scorsone as Dr. Amelia Shepherd

Camilla Luddington as Dr. Jo Wilson What is the Release Date of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20? Grey's Anatomy has held the unusual record of releasing a new season of the show at least once every year for the past 18 years, making it the longest-running medical drama in television history. Fans have been able to get their fill as reliably as the clock ticking. It was initially expected, and very understandable, that Season 20 would be the same. Unfortunately, because the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are ongoing, even the unstoppable Grey's Anatomy has been forced to pause. Because the show will not be able to broadcast new episodes within its customary window in the fall, the time between seasons will be the longest in its distinguished history. As a result, we do not know a specific date for the release of Grey's Anatomy Season 20, and there is some conjecture that we may not see the landmark season until at least Spring 2024. Keep an eye on this site to stay entirely updated on all the news on Grey's Anatomy, including the announcement of the impending release date, and keep an eye out for it. Who Is the Creator of 'Grey's Anatomy' Series? Shonda Lynn Rhimes is a well-known television producer and screenwriter in the United States of America. She is also the founder of the production firm Shondaland. She has a net worth of $250 million, making her one of the wealthiest women in the entertainment industry in the United States as of the year 2023. Rhimes rose to prominence as the showrunner—that is, the creator, head writer, and executive producer—of the medical drama Grey's Anatomy (which has aired on ABC from 2005 until the present day) and the political thriller Scandal (which has aired on ABC from 2012 until the present day). In addition, she is the executive producer of the drama Inventing Anna (2022), the period series Bridgerton (2020–present), and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (2023) for Netflix, as well as the ABC drama series How to Get Away with Murder (2014–2020). Is There a Trailer for 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20? Given the length of the wait in front of us, it stands to reason that a trailer for Season 20 won't be released for some time. Fans should keep their fingers crossed, hoping that promotional material may appear in the future. What is the Plot Of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 20?

