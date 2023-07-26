With the Release of ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ on DVD, You May Travel Back in Time to Rydell High

Fans of the short-lived television series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies have been appeased by Paramount Home Entertainment’s decision to release the series on DVD and digital platforms following the series’ cancellation and removal from Paramount+. Annabel Oakes developed the series for Paramount+; however, Paramount abruptly canceled it a month ago, along with Star Trek: Prodigy, Queen of the Universe, and The Game, as part of the company’s effort to reduce operating expenses. As a result of these new releases, fans can return to Rydell High School and get back in touch with their preferred rebel gang. The first season of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies was available online on July 24. A physical DVD release of the series is scheduled for later this year on November 7, and it will include more than 30 minutes of bonus features.

A Prequel to a Musical Classic

A precursor to the 1978 musical masterpiece Grease, led by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies tells the story of the Pink Ladies before they became famous. The series relates how the Pink Ladies started as the legendary girl gang they were named after in the 1950s. It takes place four years before the events of Grease. The story revolves around four socially misfit teenage girls who band together to create a close alliance to rebel against the standards at Rydell High. As a result of their actions, a moral panic ensues, which not only shifts the school’s traditional values but also ushers in the era of rock and roll. The series was praised for its endeavor to push forward its original narrative in a way that is sympathetic to the contemporary woman, even though its attempt to recapture the nostalgia of its predecessor was met with a variety of mixed opinions.

Unfortunately, Paramount decided to cancel the show only a few short weeks after the airing of the series’ final episode. To make matters worse, the streamer wrote off the show’s content and removed it from its library. As was to be expected, the decision was met with outrage from fans, one of whom being the show’s creator, Oakes, who referred to it as a “brutal” one that left both her and the creative team “devastated.” Oakes’ comments came after she called the choice made by Paramount. Originally, Paramount intended to pitch the show to competing streaming services. Despite this, it has revised its strategy, opting to release the product in digital and physical formats instead.

The Group Responsible for the Production of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies

Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso, and Tricia Fukuhara were cast in the roles of the titular Pink Ladies in the prequel. Jane, Olivia, Cynthia, and Nancy were played by these actresses, respectively. Jackie Hoffman, a professional actress nominated for an Emmy, has taken on the role of Vice Principal McGee. Additional cast members include Shanel Bailey (The Equalizer), Johnathan Nieves (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels), Madison Thompson (Ozark), Jason Schmidt (FBI: Most Wanted), and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (When They See Us). In addition to being the show’s creator, Oakes was the show’s writer, director, and executive producer. Alethea Jones, also the executive producer, directed three of the episodes she helped produce. In addition to Grace Gilroy serving as the producer, Marty Bowen, Erik Feig, and Samie Kim Falvey all served as executive producers for the show.